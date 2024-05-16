Cupra Tavascan review

From £47,3406

Like the Cupra Born but find it too small? Martorell now has an answer.

The Cupra Tavascan may seem like yet another VW Group MEB-platform clone, but Cupra is often able to extract more out of the shared bones. 

Since its launch in 2021, the Cupra Born has become something of an Autocar favourite. An unexpected one, you might say, because the mechanical package is very similar indeed to the worthy but unspectacular Volkswagen ID 3. Clearly there’s a bit of magic in the way Cupra can trim and set up a car.

It is therefore a logical corollary that Cupra can do the same thing with the VW ID 4. After all, the dynamic fruits of the larger version of the MEB platform are ripe for the picking. It has already spawned the sensible and roomy but unexciting Skoda Enyaq and the premium-ish Audi Q4 E-tron – surely there’s room for a sporty version that’s genuinely good to drive and amps up the luxury at the same time.

Enter the Cupra Tavascan. Call it a plus-sized Cupra Born, or a VW ID 4 with a dusting of cayenne pepper: we’re expecting it to improve on the formula in subtle but significant ways.

Advertisement

DESIGN & STYLING

6
cupra tavascan rt 2024 bonnet 1

As we alluded to in the intro, the fundamentals of the Tavascan are familiar and not massively exciting. You know the drill: it’s the Volkswagen Group MEB platform, here in slightly more upmarket specification. This means that small battery packs and motors remain on the shelf, and the Tavascan is powered by at least a 77kWh (82kWh total capacity) battery and a 282bhp motor.

As with other Cupras lately, there are standard ‘V’ versions and faster ‘VZ’ (for ‘veloz’, or ‘fast’ in Spanish) ones. Here, we’re testing the V, with a single permanent magnet synchronous motor at the rear. The VZ adds a 107bhp motor on the front axle for a combined output of 335bhp. The front motor is asynchronous, so that it can freewheel when not required and not cause drag.

A Coupé-SUV silhouette can look rather inelegant, but the small spoiler lip that’s integrated into the rear light bar is a neat detail. Like so many SUVs with a sloping tailgate, the Tavascan has no rear wiper even though water and dirt still sit on the rear windscreen.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

Cupra has been able to hide the shared MEB bones moderately well. The Tavascan certainly sports a more dynamic face than the ID 4, and Cupra has managed this without resorting to putting a fake grille on the front. Like the recently facelifted Cupra Leon and Formentor, the Tavascan has a constellation of three triangles in each headlight – which is becoming something of a Cupra design cue. There are further nods to sportiness towards the rear of the car, with quite a prominent diffuser at the back, an almost Gurney flap-like spoiler and a coupé-SUV silhouette.

Ultimately, it can’t fully hide its MEB underpinnings in its proportions, with the car lacking a little width relative to its height, but the profile is still sleek and the drag coefficient is just 0.26 despite being taller than a conventional hatchback. At 4644mm in length, it is directly comparable to the Kia EV6 and Polestar 2, and it’s those two rivals at the more dynamic end of an enormous and enormously competitive class, that the Tavascan has to beat.

While the Cupra Born is built in Zwickau, Germany, alongside its VW ID 3 twin, and most other Cupras are assembled in Seat’s home of Martorell, Spain, the Tavascan is produced in Anhui. It’s the first European-market MEB car to come out of China.

Advertisement

INTERIOR

7
cupra tavascan rt 2024 dash 10

As is the norm on brand-new cars, the Tavascan sports an enormous central touchscreen (15in in diameter) that controls the majority of functions, but unlike many other cars there’s more going on than just the screen. Cupra has seen fit to inject a bit of design appeal as well. Not all of it is strictly functional, but in an era when a lot of car interior design has been reduced to simply a wall of screens, Cupra’s approach is very welcome.

Initial impressions are good, then. The central spine lends some interest, as do the copper-coloured accents, the V-shapes in the seats and the very organic shape of the dashboard and air vents.

The touch-sensitive controls on the steering wheel are easy to activate accidentally and hard to activate on purpose. Our car didn’t have the head-up display, and would say so every time we brushed the button.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Look more closely and go poking around, and the feeling of high quality doesn’t last. A lot of the bits that look quite nice from a distance are simply hard plastic that doesn’t even feel particularly solid. Our test car had its fair share of buzzes and rattles as well. The Tavascan also suffers from some of the inherited MEB components that were subject to plenty of criticism four years ago, and could have been replaced with better alternatives by now. Think of the imprecise mirror adjustment joystick, missing rear window switches, touch-sensitive steering wheel controls and electronic door handles that want to be pulled with just the right amount of force in order to work correctly. Meanwhile, the digital driver display is the same simplistic unit as in VW ID cars.

There are a few unforced errors as well. To turn on the heated steering wheel, you need to go several menus deep into the touchscreen (or use voice control), the space under the centre console could have been a storage tray but instead is simply carpeted, and the standard seats lack tilt and lumbar adjustment. The last of those does feature on higher trims, but on a car costing at least £47,340 you would expect that sort of stuff to be standard.

The rest of the Tavascan’s interior packaging is largely the same as in other MEB SUVs, which means that it has class-typical space up front, and less outright leg room than rivals such as the Kia EV6 and Tesla Model Y, but a slightly better seating position in the back. It also has a usefully larger boot than the Kia, but as with the rest of the interior, the equipment seems a little mean. The Tavascan has a hatchback-style parcel shelf rather than a roller-cover, it has no handles to drop the rear seats remotely and, unless you shell out for the V2 trim level, there’s no variable-height floor to even out the step when the rear seats are folded down. Like the other VW Group brands, Cupra hasn’t managed to find room for a luggage space under the front bonnet.

Multimedia

The Tavascan’s infotainment system is also a fundamentally familiar one, although Cupra of course puts its own spin on the shared MIB4 interface. The cabin temperature and volume are controlled through the touch bar (which lights up), leaving the screen free for navigation and media.

The home screen is not as configurable as in the VW equivalent, but it should nevertheless be possible to get the functions you find useful to be displayed at all times. You can also pick three functions for the permanent shortcut bar at the top, and a further configurable shortcut bar appears when you swipe down from the top of the screen. This can include one-press ‘buttons’ to disable the lane keeping assistance and overspeed warning.

Compared with the previous-generation system, this iteration is much smoother and less prone to glitches and hang-ups, but that pull-down bar is the one major exception: every once in a while, it would reset to the factory presets, which rather undoes its usefulness.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

7
cupra tavascan rt 2024 rear corner 27

The current generation of the MEB platform uses a 282bhp rear motor as standard and, as you might imagine, that’s enough for plentiful performance, even in a car that weighs 2129kg on Horiba MIRA’s weighbridge.

As a result, it is 1.5sec faster to 60mph than the Kia EV6, and 2.1sec quicker than the Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric, with the gap only widening at higher speeds. Curiously, the Ford Explorer with the same drivetrain is a mite quicker still.

Power delivery is for the most part well judged. Instant and overwhelming torque from EVs is thankfully being tuned out
Mark Tisshaw
Editor

The battery’s state of charge does have a significant effect on performance, but given it is more than quick enough anyway, that’s hardly a major demerit. Even with the battery nearly flat, the Tavascan is quicker than the EV6 with a full charge.

On the road, and away from the academic pursuit of a few tenths here and there, the Tavascan can feel a bit last generation, particularly next to the Kia. Where the Korean car has perfectly progressive controls and regen that can be tailored to your preferences, the Cupra is more prescriptive.

You have only two options for the regenerative braking: D mode is close to a freewheeling mode (although it will sometimes blend in a bit of retardation when descending hills), while B ramps up the trailing-throttle regen but stops short of offering true one-pedal driving.

Meanwhile, the accelerator is too sensitive in Normal mode and plain unusable in Sport or Cupra mode. Some testers defaulted to Eco mode, but that requires you to push past a kickdown switch to liberate full power, and the car will always revert to Normal mode when you turn it off. The brake pedal, too, lacks progression, particularly at the top of the travel. As a result, doing smooth ‘limo driver’ stops is frustratingly difficult.

The braking performance itself leaves something to be desired as well. While a stopping distance from 70mph of 46.3m is perfectly respectable, by our sixth successive stop it had lengthened to 50.9m. That’s more fade than we have measured from most cars and is likely to be due to the fitment of drum brakes on the rear axle. In practice, the electric motor will usually do most of the braking on a long mountain descent, although it won’t if the battery is already full.

RIDE & HANDLING

8
cupra tavascan rt 2024 pan 21

When the road gets twisty is where the Cupra Born really differentiates itself from the almost mechanically identical VW ID 3, so can the Tavascan do the same?

Certainly, it feels like a Cupra, and it’s a credit to the young brand’s chassis engineers that it has already established something of a dynamic identity. Like other recent Cupras, the Tavascan has steering that is light and quick, but not nervous or flighty, and the car has a neat rear-drive balance.

It's been a decade and still no crossover has been launched that can corner as well as a Porsche Macan. The Tavascan is the latest to fall short
Mark Tisshaw
Editor

Unfortunately, it stops at this tantalising glimpse of a driver’s car. The steering never gains any genuine feel or feedback, and while the balance is fundamentally sound, the subtle sense of pivoting around the driver’s hips that the Born has is absent here. The Tavascan feels hampered by its size and weight, suffering from just that bit more lethargy than you want from a driver’s car.

The traction and stability control remain an annoyance in a well-balanced rear-wheel-drive car. Even in ESC Sport mode, the systems are very restrictive and never let the car take any attitude on the power.

By all accounts, the Tavascan is still a nicely handling EV, but it doesn’t go over and above a Ford Explorer or Kia EV6 the way it should in order to stake its identity on handling appeal.

Cupra sent us an entry-level V1 car, which is unusual in today’s car market in combining a reasonable level of standard equipment with relatively modest wheels. For an SUV like this, 19in is pretty small, and allows a generous tyre sidewall. Together with Cupra’s typical firm but well-controlled damping, this gives the Tavascan a fairly level, well-cushioned ride. It’s not exactly soft, though, and can get slightly busy, with the worst potholes eliciting some harshness.

We have also tested a dual-motor VZ model, which is of course faster (although the single-motor car is quick enough), but isn't necessarily more fun to drive. With four-wheel drive, it is more sure-footed in slippery conditions, and its standard adaptive dampers do smooth out the ride, but the addition of a front drive motor does nothing to shrink the car around you or add feel to the steering, never mind give it more adjustability.

Cupra Tavascan news

New top-spec Cupra Tavascan takes brand above £60,000
New top-spec Cupra Tavascan takes brand above £60,000

We recorded cabin noise of 68dBA at 70mph, which puts the Tavascan exactly level with the Kia EV6 and Renault Scenic.

Assisted driving

Even our entry-level car came with the full suite of driver assistance technology, including adaptive cruise control with automatic lane following and blindspot monitoring. The VW Group’s shared ADAS suite is fairly mature, with adaptive cruise control that’s generally smooth and lane keeping assistance and speed limit recognition that work better than most. They’re still far from infallible, and if the infotainment screen is working correctly, they’re easy to turn off.

As mentioned earlier, you can configure shortcuts for them in a pull-down menu, but these shortcuts sometimes reset to factory settings. There is also no option for standard cruise control.

Advertisement

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

6
cupra tavascan rt 2024 front action 22

You might expect that building the Tavascan in China would be a way to make it more affordable, but that does not seem to bear out in practice. The entry-level V1 trim starts at £47,340, and our test car had the essential Winter Pack (heated seats and a heat pump), adding £1335 on top of that.

That sort of pricing decidedly puts it at the premium end of the segment with the Polestar 2 and BMW iX1, which the Tavascan’s interior quality and driving experience can’t fully back up.

The electronic door handles were first introduced on the VW ID 4 and urgently need retiring. Even when you squeeze them gently, they flex and feel cheap. If you pull them a bit too hard, you activate the mechanical release. Doing so feels like you’ve broken it.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

Cupra mitigates the price issue with some favourable PCP deals that put it in line with the long-range single-motor versions of the Tesla Model Y and Kia EV6. Even so, rivals like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric, plus the mechanically similar Skoda Enyaq and VW ID 4, are significantly cheaper, whether outright or monthly.

V2 trim, priced at £53,835, adds 21in wheels, adaptive dampers, electrically adjustable heated seats, matrix LED headlights, a sunroof, an upgraded hi-fi system and a variable-height boot floor. VZ1 adds the front motor on top of that.

The efficiency our Tavascan returned was broadly typical for this kind of EV in temperatures that were around 5deg C for most of our test. Efficiency of 3.2mpkWh still makes for a very useful 246 miles, and based on our experience with the Enyaq in summer, we would expect to see 3.4mpkWh in mixed summer motoring.

Despite the cold conditions, the Tavascan was able to match, and slightly exceed, its quoted DC rapid-charging speed. A weighted average of 113kW is in line with what you can expect from other MEB cars and the Scenic, but down significantly on the Polestar 2 and the EV6 and Ioniq 5.

The Tavascan also suffers from quite a number of minor annoyances that nevertheless add up to something significant over time. They don’t really fall into any other category, so we will discuss them here. Our car suffered from a few glitches such as the configurable shortcuts resetting every so often and the electric tailgate not always opening on the first try.

Connecting the app to the car and activating the online services (such as the connected nav and voice control) is needlessly difficult. Most infuriatingly, the car turns itself off when you unbuckle your seatbelt and lift your weight off the seat. This means that when you drive off and realise you need to take something out of the boot, once you’re ready to go again you have to go through the whole rigmarole of turning various systems off, selecting the right driving mode and waiting for your phone to pair. This is common to all MEB cars but no less annoying for it.

Advertisement

VERDICT

cupra tavascan rt 2024 static 23

As more and more products are spun off the same mechanical package, inevitably you end up with cars that lack a purpose in life. The Cupra Tavascan is one such car that is perfectly all right in most respects, even quite pleasant in some. You wouldn’t be displeased if your ‘VW ID 4 or similar’ at the rental desk turned out to be a Tavascan.

Unlike the Cupra Born, the Tavascan doesn’t have the delicate handling or upgraded interior to lift it above its MEB platform peers. Meanwhile, its practicality, usability, comfort and range are all at or slightly below the class average, despite Cupra demanding above-average money for it.

The Tavascan has the feel of a car that if you like the way it looks you won't be put off by the way it drives
Mark Tisshaw
Editor

The medium electric crossover class is one of today’s most competitive, and you needn’t look hard to find rivals that make a much more compelling case for themselves.

Illya Verpraet

Illya Verpraet Road Tester Autocar
Title: Road Tester

As a road tester, Illya drives everything from superminis to supercars, and writes reviews and comparison tests, while also managing the magazine’s Drives section. Much of his time is spent wrangling the data logger and wielding the tape measure to gather the data for Autocar’s in-depth instrumented road tests.

He loves cars that are fun and usable on the road – whether piston-powered or electric – or just cars that are very fit for purpose. When not in test cars, he drives an R53-generation Mini Cooper S.

Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

New Cupra Tavascan cars in stock

 Cupra Tavascan 77kWh V1 SUV Coupe Auto 5dr
2024
£49,670
0miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Cupra Tavascan 77kWh V1 SUV Coupe Auto 5dr
2024
£49,670
0miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Cupra Tavascan 77kWh VZ1 SUV Coupe Auto 4Drive 5dr
£53,430
1miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Cupra Tavascan 77kWh V2 SUV Coupe Auto 5dr
£51,330
1miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Cupra Tavascan 77kWh VZ2 SUV Coupe Auto 4Drive 5dr
2024
£60,830
10miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Cupra Tavascan 77kWh V1 SUV Coupe Auto 5dr
2025
£44,340
10miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Cupra Tavascan 77kWh V2 SUV Coupe Auto 5dr
£54,865
10miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Cupra Tavascan V2 77 KWh 340ps
£61,530
15miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Cupra Tavascan 77kWh VZ2 SUV Coupe Auto 4Drive 5dr
£61,330
0miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 36 cars
In partnership with