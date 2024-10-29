The Capri is very closely related to the Ford Explorer and the pair are both derived from the Volkswagen Group’s MEB architecture for EVs. If the Explorer is the VW ID 4, then the Capri is the VW ID 5, but with the windscreens pushed further back for different proportions.

Ulrich Koesters, director of electrification at Ford of Europe, goes as far as to say the Capri and Explorer are “twins”. Yet the Capri was actually the lead model in the development, despite the Explorer having launched first – all part of the desire to create what Koesters calls “a sports car for the family”.

This effectively gave the Capri a longer to-do list and greater bandwidth in mixing dynamics with practicality; the Explorer would then fall into line accordingly.

The wheelbase of the two electric Fords is common, yet the Capri is 20cm longer - all in the rear overhang - to give a faster profile to the Explorer and create a larger boot by around 100 litres.

Much attention has been paid to the aerodynamics of the car to not only help efficiency (the drag coefficient comes in at 0.26 in the Capri, compared with 0.29 in the Explorer, which is why the Capri has more range from the same battery options) but also ensure its silhouette wasn’t interrupted by a rear windscreen wiper.

The Capri also sits slightly lower than the Explorer, in a further boost to efficiency and also to reduce its centre of gravity. The MEB architecture allows for three different ride heights, and the rear-wheel-drive Capri has the lowest available. The four-wheel-drive Capri sits 10mm higher, which is the same as the rear-wheel-drive Explorer. The four-wheel-drive Explorer then sits 18mm higher again.

The front and rear light designs are also different for the Capri over the Explorer, even if the underlying technology is the same.

Parked next to each other, the Capri and the Explorer do look quite different, although to my eyes, the Explorer is the car that has more visual impact and greater individuality. It stands out more than the Capri in the aforementioned sea of electric mid-sized crossovers.