Capri or not Capri? That really is the question that has dominated Ford’s new electric crossover since it was revealed back in July.
Sacrilege or not, it's ultimately just a badge on a tailgate. If Ford’s decision to bring the Ford Capri name back was a genuine belief that the new car is true to the original’s lineage (its design team did an exercise in creating a range of mythical Capri models over subsequent generations since the last one went out of production in 1986, to show how they got to this new model) or a more cynical marketing ploy to create some buzz around the launch of yet another four-point-something-metre-long crossover electric car, it has got people’s attention and them talking. Perhaps both things are true at the same time.
The words that follow here are unlikely to change your mind on whether or not this new model is a ‘real’ Capri, so passionate has the debate been.
You can see for yourself that it’s quite clearly not a two-door coupé like Ford’s blue-collar icon, rather a raised family hatchback, similar in size and concept to the Polestar 2. Given that it’s electric, more than twice the weight and almost four decades on from the last Capri, it’s clearly not going to drive anything like the original either.