Currently reading: Dacia Spring to remain on sale alongside Twingo-based city EV
Most powerful VW Golf GTI yet is also the most expensive, at £48k

Dacia Spring to remain on sale alongside Twingo-based city EV

Forthcoming £15k EV will take inspiration from Dacia's chunky 4x4s, differentiating it from Spring

Felix Page
News
3 mins read
12 January 2026

Dacia will continue to sell the Spring alongside its upcoming Renault Twingo-based EV, making it the only firm to offer a choice of two electric city cars at once.

The company's new entry EV is due to be revealed in the coming months ahead of a public debut at the Paris motor show in September. It will go on sale by the end of the year at less than €18,000 (£15,000). 

Heavily based on the Twingo but with its own bespoke styling and a lower price point – mirroring the relationship between the Clio and Sandero – the new model is pitched as the successor to the Spring, but now bosses have confirmed that both cars will be offered simultaneously. 

Dacia product boss Patrice Lévy-Bencheton explained that the two cars can co-exist because while they are both A-segment EVs, "they are still quite different - you will see when we reveal the car: size, shape, etc".

The newer car will be slightly larger, matching the Twingo at around 3.8m long and 1.7m wide, and previews show that it will be a radical departure in terms of styling, taking heavy influence from Dacia's chunky, 4x4-inspired SUVs. 

It will also be slightly more expensive, with the targeted £15,000 start price representing a £3000 premium over the cheapest version of the current Spring - but nonetheless the two models will occupy the same segment and have a similar remit. 

Lévy-Bencheton suggested the two models will co-exist for around a year, with the Spring being phased out in different markets "depending on the situation" with regard to local incentives and demand.  

"The two offers make sense and will stay on the market, and this is then the job of the sales team to position them," he said.

Frank Marotte, Dacia's sales and marketing boss, added that the two cars will be offered "at different prices with different designs - and we'll figure out what the customer will buy".

The Spring is derived from the Renault City K-ZE that has been on sale in various global markets since 2019 and is imported to Europe from a factory in China with only light adaptation for European customers - whereas Dacia's new entry EV has been designed in Europe specifically for the local market. 

It will also be built in Europe (likely alongside the Twingo in Slovenia), meaning that it avoids the heavy import penalties imposed on Chinese EVs – including the Spring – by the EU, boosting profitability. 

Introducing another A-segment EV when it already has one on sale is an unusual move - and especially so because the Spring has just been heavily refreshed for 2026 in a bid to boost its competitiveness as it enters its seventh year in production. 

Power for the two available powertrains has been significantly increased (with the more potent car now producing 101bhp), the maximum charging speed has been raised and the suspension has been tweaked for improved handling - addressing several key criticisms from European consumers. 

The updates come just months before the Spring's de facto replacement arrives, but while Marotte admitted that "it might look a bit strange, so late in the life cycle, to keep updating the product", it is important to keep the car fresh to protect its position in the market and commercial appeal.

He added: "We have upgraded the Spring because, in the BEV world, if you want to sustain your residual values, you need to upgrade your product, whichever it is. We strongly believe that that's a need – otherwise you can clearly see, from some competitors, that your residual values will decrease because your technology is not updated any more.

"We want to keep constantly updating the product and make it up to date in terms of technology."

