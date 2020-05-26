MC20 supercar will lead bold Maserati revival

A rethink has resulted in a surprise about-turn, with the MC20 instead coming to market first with a mid-mounted combustion engine (with some form of electrification likely) and electric cars set to follow.

Autocar understands the price point for the MC20 will reach into the low six figures, but it will stay well clear of the £165,000 Ferrari Portofino.

Following in 2021 will be a convertible version of the MC20 that’s expected to use a fully electric hood mechanism.

Maserati MC20: platform and powertrain

The basic underpinnings for the MC20 will be a newly specified carbonfibre tub. Early teaser images released by Maserati showed a powertrain test mule clearly having much in common with sibling brand Alfa Romeo’s now-discontinued 4C, which also featured such a tub.

Autocar understands the MC20’s tub will be similar in concept to that of the 4C (itself co-developed with Italian chassis specialist Dallara and weighing just 65kg), and Maserati may even use the overhauled remains of the 4C production line to build it.

However, the similarities with Alfa Romeo’s unsuccessful rival to the Porsche Cayman and Boxster end there.

For starters, as is evident in more recent prototype shots showing a near-production body, the MC20 will be significantly longer and a bit wider than the much cheaper 4C, while an extended wheelbase should make it far more manageable at the limit.

The suspension will be completely overhauled, too, with FCA engineers hoping to create a more dynamically rounded car than the oft-criticised Alfa Romeo.

Power for the MC20 will come courtesy of a longitudinally mounted turbocharged V6 engine, Autocar understands. This fits with recent videos of prototypes in which a throaty six-cylinder note can clearly be heard. Maserati has also confirmed that an electric variant is on the cards.

The origins of the MC20’s engine are unknown at this stage. However, we do know that Alfa Romeo was well into development of a hybridised V6 making more than 600bhp for its 8C supercar and GTV coupé before both were cut from the product plan.

Since then, Alfa Romeo has squeezed 533bhp out of the 2.9-litre V6 that it created with assistance from Ferrari for use in the Giulia Quadrifoglio to create the GTA and GTAm. However, even that output wouldn’t be sufficient for the MC20’s market positioning.