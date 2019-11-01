Alfa Romeo scraps plans for new GTV and 8C models

Alfa Romeo’s future product plans have been slashed, according to the brand’s third-quarter earnings report – with the proposed new GTV and 8C sports cars axed.

FCA boss Mike Manley told investors during a conference call that Alfa’s portfolio plan has been “significantly scaled back, with a corresponding reduction in capital spending”.

The plan was quietly released in a financial results presentation to investors yesterday (Thursday) and discussed during an earnings call today. It appears to show that the Italian brand’s range has been ‘rationalised’ down to four future models: replacements for the Giulia and Stelvio, the Tonale and a new smaller 'B-SUV', which has yet to be detailed.

This means the new GTV coupé and 8C replacement, announced in a five-year plan in June 2018, have been shelved or pushed back, alongside a rumoured BMW 5 Series saloon rival to sit above the Giulia. It's not yet clear if these models have been delayed or shelved entirely, but all signs point to the latter for the time being.