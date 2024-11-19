Maserati GranCabrio review

From £169,5857

Need a genuine four-seater, £170,000 luxury convertible for the school run? Maserati has you covered

The Maserati GranCabrio is one of the last remaining examples of the four-seat luxury convertible: one of those concepts that’s probably more appealing on paper - or in some romantic, coming-of-age road trip movie, perhaps - than in the real world.

It takes about ten seconds travelling in the back of one to appreciate why. There’s seldom an abundance of space; and there’s so much wind buffeting and fluttering that you can’t really hear any conversation - or even succeed in wearing a hat for very long. Imagine travelling eight miles to visit inlaws, or for a weekend away, exclusively via a particularly draughty rollercoaster and you’ll begin to get the idea.

Most luxury car manufacturers - the likes of Bentley, BMW and Mercedes-Benz - have come to tacitly admit as much by declining to offer big, four-seat convertibles anymore. Their flagship open-top cars are now almost exclusively ‘2+2’ models in which the back seats are pretty clearly there for short hops and ‘emergencies’ only.

But the second-generation Maserati GranCabrio - which entered production earlier in 2024, and is now in the UK in right-hand drive form - is the exception. This is the one luxury cabriolet operator that targets genuine four-seat usability. And you don’t have to drive it everywhere with the roof down, of course; there’s a lovely motorised cloth hood to keep the wind out, when you want to.

It’s available in either Trofeo (V6 ICE) or Folgore (three-motor electric) forms, and our review is opening with impressions of the former.

 

Back to top
DESIGN & STYLING

8
Maserati GranCabrio review 2024 02 panning

Maserati’s second-generation GranTurismo coupe is the tin-top sister car of the GranCabrio, and both cars use the same mixed-metal model platform, which was developed from scratch for both open and closed applications - and to accommodate an electric version - starting in 2017.

Both are large cars by two-door GT coupe/cabrio class norms: very nearly five metres long, when anywhere between 4.7- and 4.9- would be more typical. But then you don’t make space for passengers without a bit of a stretch.

Unlike the GranTurismo (which can be had as slightly less powerful and less expensive V6 Modena model), the GranCabrio only comes as either a 542bhp V6 Trofeo model; or as a more expensive, three-motor, 750bhp, all-electric Folgore model. All GranCabrios are four-wheel drive, however, and all use air suspension with adaptive damping.

Since it’s a convertible, the GranCabrio Trofeo needs chassis reinforcements that the Folgore can do without (because its drive battery itself adds structural stiffness to the car). Even so, it weighs a pretty reasonable 100kg more than an equivalent GranTurismo; though that’ll leave it very close to two tonnes with a driver and fuel onboard.

Design appeal is claimed as one of the car’s chief lures; and the packaging of the car’s mechanicals has certainly delivered a low bonnet line and an elegant look overall, which the car’s wide ‘cofango’ clamshell-style bonnet feeds into, ditto Maserati’s use of smoked chrome for the highlights. If you like a coloured hood, you can choose between black, blue, grey, ‘greige’ or ‘granata’ red.

INTERIOR

8
Maserati GranCabrio review 2024 05 dash

We might as well start with the GranCabrio’s main point of difference, then. There’s enough room even for two adults of average height to be fairly comfortable in the back seats. Access with the cloth roof down is easy; considerably less so with it up, but not impossible.

With the roof up - and it’s all motorised, and operable in the space of about 15 seconds while the car is moving at speeds of up to 32mph - headroom becomes a little bit tight, but the net effect isn’t nearly as claustrophobic-feeling as some. 

But you need to be prepared to drive everywhere with the roof up if you intend to take much in the way of luggage with you, the GranCabrio’s hood folding away into an expansion space that turns the boot into something of a letterbox-like space fit only for the slimmest of soft bags.

The front cabin is fairly comfortable and spacious. It has some of the richer materials you’d expect of Maserati; but perhaps not enough of them to lift the prevailing ambience far enough above the level of, say, a typical German ‘premium’ saloon. 

Ten years ago, this company leant harder into its leathers and chromes, and really caught the eye with them. Today, the consistency of perceived quality in its cars is probably better than it used to be - and yet some of the wow factor is missing. Meantime, there are still some conspicuous lapses in tactile quality (those plasticky transmission control buttons, for instance); the layout of that lower digital touchscreen is a little busy, making usability tricky; and the seats themselves aren’t as comfortable as they might be.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

8
Maserati GranCabrio review 2024 12 engine

If you want combustion rather than electric power, there’s only one engine on offer here: Maserati’s ‘Nettuno’ twin-turbo V6, with its 542bhp. Even in a GT car carrying something of a weight penalty, laden with four-wheel drive and air suspension as standard, and measuring almost five metres in length, it feels like quite a lot.

This is a fast car when you want it to be. The V6 can sound a little bit crotchetty and dieselly at lower revs, having a slightly harsh combustion noise that doesn’t immediately make the most luxurious impression when you’re just mooching around. 

But the noise it makes hardens really effectively as you use more throttle; and at the same time, the oversquare, 90-degree engine spins up with an enthusiasm you may not have seen coming from a car that’s otherwise pretty rich and laid back in character. It’ll rev all the way to 8000rpm in some applications, and here goes well beyond 6500rpm without pausing for breath.

The car’s four-wheel drive system does have an ‘eDiff’ at the rear, but it isn’t a particularly complicated one, the torque distribution varying with selected drive mode. Its eight-speed automatic gearbox is nice and smooth in ordinary driving, with big column-mounted metal shift paddles enticing you into manual mode, though they don’t deliver the quickest or most crisp-feeling shifts therein.

RIDE & HANDLING

6
Maserati GranCabrio review 2024 14 front pan

There’s plenty of breadth to the GranCabrio’s dynamic character. The controls become light and easy-going in ‘Comfort’ and ‘GT’, and then heavier and more responsive in ‘Sport’ and ‘Corsa’. 

But there’s less meaningful adaptability about the car’s ride and handling. It always feels like quite a big and heavy car when it’s cornering (there’s no clever four-wheel steering here to sharpen up the turn in, for instance), and its sportier driving modes fail to unlock much extra poise, agility or engagement from the chassis. What’s provided makes for level, accurate and assured handling, and makes for a car that’s easy enough to drive at whatever pace you feel like - but it’s quite a way off being dynamically dazzling

Now, just as with the last-generation GranCabrio, you can watch Maserati’s chassis flex simply by looking in the rearview mirror; as header rail, and then back-seat headrests, all shimmy in syncopated rhythm over each lump and bump.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

The car steers precisely but with quite an elastic, artificial feel; and the ride varies from fairly soft but occasionally clunky in the softer drive modes, through to firmer but even clunkier in the angrier ones, with quite a lot more twist and shudder in evidence throughout the car’s body structure in the latter over less even roads.

 

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

6
Maserati GranCabrio review 2024 01 front cornering

No Modena feeder model makes this Maserati quite an expensive one that goes head-to-head with the likes of the Mercedes-AMG SL 63, and targets a Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet on price. It sits a healthy margin below the cheapest Bentley Continental GTC or Aston Martin DB12 Volante, at showroom price at least; and yet probably still close enough for the well-heeled convertible buyer to consider those cars as near-rivals also (and both would offer meaningfully more luxury appeal and desirability, although admittedly not the same four-seat usability).

CAP expects residual values to be competitive for the car, however; and, for real-world fuel economy, that V6 engine can return close to 30mpg when driven sensibly - but is more likely to average 22- to 25- in mixed used.

VERDICT

7
Maserati GranCabrio review 2024 16 with roof up

Making such a big, four-seat luxury convertible as this is one thing; making it feel rigid and dynamic to drive is another, even for a modern car-maker. And despite clearly trying to innovate with the GranCabrio’s multi-metal chassis construction, Maserati hasn’t had overwhelming success here. 

It has executed a car that’s pretty and quite inviting to spend time in, and that’s pleasant and fairly spacious for four on a fairly laid back drive. It’s enjoyable enough as a more relaxed open-top GT, provided you only dive into the depths of its considerable performance reserves when the road is smooth and its margins wide. But it comes a little unstuck when the road turns bumpy and uneven, struggling at times for both ride isolation and chassis composure, and falling short of a really inviting sporting drive when the mood takes.

Those who choose a GranCabrio will value its undoubtedly elegant looks, its energetic V6 engine, its classic GT touring character, and perhaps its four-seat cabin. For the money, though, we can’t help feeling that this car ought to be capable of more.

Matt Saunders

Matt Saunders Autocar
Title: Road test editor

As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.

