BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Classic V8 Defender gets Series 1 makeover for £250k
UP NEXT
The best diesel cars: driven, rated, ranked

Classic V8 Defender gets Series 1 makeover for £250k

New edition is inspired by ‘UKE 80’, the Land Rover gifted to Winston Churchill for his 80th birthday in 1954

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
26 August 2025

JLR has recreated the Land Rover Series 1 that was gifted to Winston Churchill for a new special edition – but now with a 400bhp 5.0-litre V8 and a price of nearly £300,000.

Named the Classic Defender V8 Churchill Edition, it's the latest creation from the British company's Works Bespoke arm and is limited to just 10 examples. 

They can be specified in either the 90 (hard-top or soft-top) or 110 bodystyle of the Defender produced between 2012 and 2016.

Costs, including VAT, start at £279,000 for the 90 and rise to £295,200 for the 110. The soft-top 90, priced at £291,000, features a bespoke canvas hood.

The original car, registered ‘UKE 80’, was gifted to Churchill in celebration of his 80th birthday in 1954.

It was restored after being acquired by a Swiss buyer in 2013 and has since been on display at the Emil Frey Classics Museum in Safenwil, Switzerland.

In the search for faithful recreation, members of the Works Bespoke team travelled to the museum to take samples and “fully immerse themselves in its period details”, said JLR, to ensure “every aspect of the Churchill Edition lives up to its inspiration”.

As such, the limited-run cars will be coloured with the same Bronze Green as the original and the seats and interior trim clad with near-identical Bridge of Weir semi-aniline leather in Bottle Green.

The exterior paint – a classic Land Rover heritage colour – is also used on the 16in heavy-duty steel wheels and covers the centre console.

Also featured are a galvanized front bumper, a metal mesh grille, a ‘UKE 80’ decal on the front wings and bespoke badging on the rear.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Porsche Macan EV review 2025 001
Porsche Macan Electric
8
Porsche Macan Electric
VW ID7 GTX 2025 Review RT front action 0637
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
6
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
Dacia Bigster review 2025 01 front cornering
Dacia Bigster
8
Dacia Bigster
vw passat review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat
Citroen C3 front cornering
Citroen C3
8
Citroen C3

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Land Rover Defender review 2024 01 off road

Land Rover Defender

It promises unrivalled off-road performance with on-road niceties. But does it deliver?

Read our review
Back to top

Alongside lashings of leather, the cabin features a unique clock design on the dashboard with a blue face and red stripe, inspired by Pol Roger Sir Winston Churchill champagne.

All 10 cars will be powered by JLR’s naturally aspirated 5.0-litre ‘AJ’ petrol V8, sending 400bhp and 380lb ft of torque through an eight-speed automatic gearbox supplied by ZF.

The Churchill Edition is the latest recreation from JLR’s Defender Bespoke Works, following the Islay, Trophy and Trophy II.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
uk_supercar_fan 26 August 2025
"every aspect of the Churchill Edition lives up to its inspiration"...

...so it will be horrible to drive, uncomfortable, noisy and unreliable. Great job. I'm sure there are a few well-heeled R*form voters who will lap this nonsense up. No matter how much ££ you throw at a Defender, it's still a Defender. It may be iconic, but like Mr Churchill, let's let it rest in peace, (and skim over the horrible bits). Keep wearing the rose-tinted pince-nez, JLR.

Lapps 26 August 2025

That's not based on a Series 1. They have flat sides without the outward curve below the window line. 

Peter Cavellini 26 August 2025

Sorry, did I read that correctly?, £250,000 for a restomod of a Landrover with a big hairy chested 500 hp and a looks like and one given to Churchill, well , I suppose if there's gullible punters out there then why not.

Latest Reviews

Porsche Macan EV review 2025 001
Porsche Macan Electric
8
Porsche Macan Electric
VW ID7 GTX 2025 Review RT front action 0637
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
6
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
Dacia Bigster review 2025 01 front cornering
Dacia Bigster
8
Dacia Bigster
vw passat review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat
Citroen C3 front cornering
Citroen C3
8
Citroen C3

View all car reviews