New Maserati MC20: 2020 sports car named

Maserati has confirmed that its new sports car, arriving in May, will be called the MC20.

The firm said it will be a "natural evolution" of the limited-run MC12 supercar – the last model to wear the Maserati Corse badge – and has confirmed that it will "return to the world of racing", with the MC20.

In November, Maserati started testing the powertrain for the car on public roads in a test mule. The Italian firm released a series of shots of a camouflaged machine leaving its Modena factory at night. It says the machine was being used to house a “new powertrain entirely developed and built by Maserati”, that is the first in a new family of engines it is developing.

The firm has yet to confirm any technical details of the car it will unveil in May, although it had been widely expected to be a production version of the 2014 Alfieri concept, which it committed to putting into production in 2018.

The Alfieri concept was a front-engined 2+2 coupe, while the test mule appears to be a mid-engined two-seater. While that does raise the prospect the sports car that will be launched in 2020 will be an entirely new concept, it appears that the test mule is based on the outgoing Alfa Romeo 4C produced by its sister firm rather than an all-new chassis. That suggests the mule is potentially being used purely to test the new powertrain, rather than giving any indication of the car it will eventually power.

There are no details on that powertrain, although when Maserati released details of its updated business plan recently it said it was upgrading the Modena production line to accommodate the machine’s “electric powertrain”. It is likely to be some form of hybrid unit, but we're expecting to see a fully electric version as well.