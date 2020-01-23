Maserati previews electric powertrain of Granturismo successor

Maserati has begun testing its first electric powertrain, which will be fitted to the Granturismo successor that's set to be launched in 2021.

A short preview video released by the firm (below) shows a prototype test vehicle testing at the firm’s Modena development centre in Italy. Visible details suggest that it's based on the Granturismo, whose production run ended after 12 years in late 2019.

The music is changing.We are testing our first 100% electric engine, fully developed by our #MaseratiInnovationLab.#MaseratiMMXXIRead more: https://t.co/AqdHRx89CV pic.twitter.com/MtUlm6eFyq — Maserati (@Maserati_HQ) January 23, 2020

Technical details remain unconfirmed, but the replacement for the Granturismo can be expected to offer quicker acceleration than its petrol-powered predecessor.

Also previewed is the sound of the electric motor. Maserati says that it's working to ensure the powertrain has “a distinctive sound, already a unique attribute of all Maserati cars equipped with traditional combustion engines”. It's not yet clear how this will be achieved, but it's unlikely that the firm will artificially recreate the noise of its V6 or V8 engines.

The testing is taking place at private facilities and on surrounding roads, meaning camouflaged prototypes will likely soon be seen in public, giving more clues as to what to expect of the new model.

The announcement follows September’s confirmation that Maserati is to extensively upgrade its Turin production facility and launch a wave of new models, including a heavily updated version of the Ghibli saloon with the firm’s first hybrid powertrain.