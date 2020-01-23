Maserati previews electric powertrain of Granturismo successor

Flagship grand tourer will be revived in 2021 as the Italian brand’s first fully electric model
Felix Page Autocar writer
23 January 2020

Maserati has begun testing its first electric powertrain, which will be fitted to the Granturismo successor that's set to be launched in 2021. 

A short preview video released by the firm (below) shows a prototype test vehicle testing at the firm’s Modena development centre in Italy. Visible details suggest that it's based on the Granturismo, whose production run ended after 12 years in late 2019.

 

 

Technical details remain unconfirmed, but the replacement for the Granturismo can be expected to offer quicker acceleration than its petrol-powered predecessor.

Also previewed is the sound of the electric motor. Maserati says that it's working to ensure the powertrain has “a distinctive sound, already a unique attribute of all Maserati cars equipped with traditional combustion engines”. It's not yet clear how this will be achieved, but it's unlikely that the firm will artificially recreate the noise of its V6 or V8 engines. 

The testing is taking place at private facilities and on surrounding roads, meaning camouflaged prototypes will likely soon be seen in public, giving more clues as to what to expect of the new model. 

The announcement follows September’s confirmation that Maserati is to extensively upgrade its Turin production facility and launch a wave of new models, including a heavily updated version of the Ghibli saloon with the firm’s first hybrid powertrain. 

Our Verdict

Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

The Maserati GranTurismo has underlying brilliance, marred by frustrating niggles. But it’s the first Maser for an age that you don’t need excuses to buy.

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

The highly anticipated Alfieri two-seat sports car will make its debut later this year in a radically different form to the original concept from 2014. It will be available in both plug-in hybrid and fully electric forms. 

Read more

Maserati confirms EVs, hybrids and a raft of new models​

Maserati Alfieri to launch at Geneva in 2020​

New Maserati 2020 sports car previewed with test mule​

Join the debate

Comments
2

typos1

23 January 2020

Excellent, its time someone realised that an electric motor can sound good.

289

23 January 2020

Good luck with all that Grand Touring around the Riviera on battery power.

And just imagine the rush of accelerating through those mountain tunnels....to the sound of tyre roar and a milk-float whine. Riveting stuff!

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week