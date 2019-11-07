Alfa Romeo axes 4C sports car to focus on SUVs

Alfa Romeo has officially withdrawn its 4C sports car from sale just one week after it was revealed that the new GTV coupé and an 8C successor have been removed from the future product plan.
An Alfa Romeo spokesperson was unavailable for comment, but the Porsche 718 Boxster rival now no longer appears on Alfa’s configurator and was absent from a list of current and future models shown at the firm’s third-quarter earnings report last week.
The 4C has consistently struggled to secure a strong foothold in the unpredictable sports car market, selling just 421 units in Europe last year. That compares with 9943 Audi TTs and 8202 Porsche 718s sold in the same period.
Last week, Alfa Romeo boss Mike Manley told the company’s stakeholders that its future product portfolio has been “significantly scaled back, with a corresponding reduction in capital spending”. The removal of the 4C will make way for two new SUVs and refreshed versions of the Giulia saloon and Stelvio.
The smaller of the two new SUVs, the Tonale, has been designed as a means of entering the competitive and highly profitable compact SUV market. It will take its power from a hybrid system shared with its Jeep Renegade platform partner and be priced to compete with the Audi Q3 and BMW X1.
There has been no suggestion that a new partnership between Alfa’s parent company FCA and French automotive giant PSA could foster further sports car development, making it unlikely that a replacement for the 4C will appear any time soon.
The new alliance is the fourth-largest car-making group in the world, but new CEO Carlos Tavares is known for bringing in drastic cost-cutting measures to improve profitability.
And people though JLR had problems
Decision time: Either become an SUV company or flounder from crisis to crisis with ever decreasing sales figures. MiTo should never have been built as it just dragged the name down, Giulelitta should have been more upmarket and been an A3 competitor instead it was alllowed to die a painful death of under investment, and, the Guila sales are on a death slide whilst managerment watch on.
It's seems FIAT have decided to just move onto the next market when they begin to fall behind. There's only so long you can chase the leaders!
GZ
Mistake, No 4C, No 8C, No GTV
Mistake, No 4C, No 8C, No GTV...what next..No Alfa? Alfa needs these cars to make them different and more.
artill
4c has been around a while so
4c has been around a while so dropping it isnt a great shock, and it is surely more a Lotus Elise competitor rather than the Germans mentioned in the text. Also, it was too expensive, didnt look special enough, was a coupe only, and had the wrong gearbox.
Its a shame that they wont try again, but i cant blame people who bought something else.
The new Alpine is a similar car, but better (except for the same gearbox mistake). I hope that does rather better
