Maserati postpones bold brand relaunch until September

Maserati will outline its bold 'new era' model strategy at an event in September, rather than May as previously planned, as the European car industry enters a state of shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The event, called 'MMXX: The Way Forward', is still scheduled to take place in the firm's Modena home town and will show how the Italian brand will take its line-up of sports cars, SUVs and luxury saloons into the electric era. It has not yet been confirmed if the new MC20 supercar, described as a spiritual successor to the iconic MC12, will still be unveiled in May.

Maserati's electrification strategy is set to begin later this year with the launch of a hybridised version of the Ghibli saloon.

The BMW 530e rival is expected to be powered by a new plug-in petrol-electric system offering a usable all-electric range and ultra-low-CO2 figures. It will also feature level two autonomous driving capability, with Maserati intending to progress to 'hands-off' level three features in the near future.

The Ghibli will be followed in 2021 by the second-generation version of the Granturismo and Grancabrio, which will feature the brand's first fully electric powertrain. It has been previewed in a brief video and is expected to begin on-road testing in the coming months. A spokesperson confirmed to Autocar that these cars will also be available with petrol engines, but it remains unclear whether they will use an all-new motor or an evolution of the outgoing car's 4.7-litre V8.