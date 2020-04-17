Dead ringers: History of the Chinese copycat car

Lifan 320 – Mini hatchback

The 320 is a 1.3-litre supermini produced by Lifan. Revealed at the 2008 Beijing motor show, it gained notoriety for its similarity to the Mini hatchback. A facelift in 2013 distanced it from the comparison, but the car now bears more resemblance to the Fiat 500 - curious.

Landwind X7 – Range Rover Evoque

The X7 made waves in 2014 for its remarkable impression of the Range Rover Evoque. In fact, Land Rover was so impressed that it took Landwind to task over the X7 – although Chinese authorities took the side of Landwind and the £14,000 X7 was put on sale.

Shuanghuan SCEO – BMW X5

It may have the front end of the first-gen Lexus RX, but in profile and rear views the BMW X5 influence is impossible to miss. BMW certainly didn’t miss it, taking Shuanghuan to court over the SCEO. As a result, the car was banned in Germany.

CH Lithia – Audi R8

You’d think this distinctive profile could only feature on the Audi R8, but CH Auto liked the design so much that it decided it would work well on its electric supercar, the Lithia. The front and rear aren’t so familiar, and are both distinctive and attractive, but the profile is unmistakably R8.

Changan X70A - Land Rover Discovery 4

Not even discontinued models are safe from China's copycat designers. The design of the Land Rover Discovery 4 has been used to inspire the Changan X70A, a large SUV from the Chongqing-based car maker. While the front looks different, the car's side profile is unmistakably Disco-derived.

Geely Beauty Leopard – Hyundai Coupé

Proving that China’s automotive copycat culture isn’t a new thing, the Geely Beauty Leopard managed to take inspiration from the Hyundai Coupé at the front and the Toyota Supra at the rear. Thankfully, Geely hasn’t taken the same approach to design with Volvo.

Youxia Ranger X – Tesla Model S

Resembling the Tesla Model S both inside and out, the Youxia – Chinese for Knight Rider (yes, that one) - features Kitt-inspired LCD lights. A 0-62mph time of 5.6sec and range of 286 miles are claimed. When contacted, Tesla wouldn't comment on the car.

Shuanghuan Noble – Smart Fortwo

Don’t let the name fool you; this car is neither a copy of the Noble M600, nor are its design intentions noble. Despite its appearance and similarity to the two-seat Smart Fortwo, the Noble has seating for four – although how comfortably those four can be seated is unknown.

Dojo Pioneer – Aston Martin Cygnet

If you were to choose an Aston Martin car to copy, the chances are you wouldn’t choose the Cygnet. But that's what Dojo has done; its Pioneer is an electric copycat of the city car, which itself was based on the Toyota iQ (although not copied, we hasten to add). Range is quoted at 75 miles, while top speed is a blistering 37mph.

Yogomo S325 - Range Rover Evoque

As copycats go, this one's an innovator. The front end and rear lights are miniaturised versions of the Range Rover Evoque's, but everything else is a tall, awkward supermini. We don't think JLR will be losing any sleep over this one stealing the Evoque's sales.