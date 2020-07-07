Autocar Awards 2020: all the winners

The Autocar Awards celebrates the most impressive motoring achievements of the past 12 months and the people responsible for driving the industry forward.

Sponsored by electric fast-charging network Instavolt, this year’s event, held online for the first time, shone a spotlight on the cars, technical achievements and inspiring leaders, all of which made another pivotal year for the motoring industry.

Our top accolade, the Issigonis Trophy, was awarded to Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson, for his phenomenal success at Volvo - which includes doubling annual car sales, raising its brand image to meet premium rivals and leading the agenda on electrification, safety and autonomous driving.

The Issigonis Trophy, named after legendary engineer and inventor of the Mini Sir Alec Issigonis, is awarded to an individual who has made an impact in steering one of the world’s largest industries.

Autocar editor-in-chief Steve Cropley said: "We're proud to award this year's Issigonis Trophy to Volvo's boss, Håkan Samuelsson, for an eight-year overhaul of the company that has doubled its size, reinvigorated its all-important US presence and set it on a path to great success in China, while always stressing and enhancing Volvo's traditional Swedish values.

“Under Samuelsson's calm but inspired leadership, Volvo's brand equity has been raised to the level of Audi's or BMW's, yet there has still been time and space to establish Polestar, Volvo's all-electric premium partner-brand that now promises success on a second front. No other company leader in recent times has inspired and led such rapid yet sustainable progress."

The Sturmey Trophy for technical achievement, named after Autocar founder Henry Sturmey, was given to Land Rover’s chief creative officer Gerry McGovern. Under his tenure, we've seen the clever design evolution of Land Rover models and the arrival of the highly anticipated modern-day Defender.