Mercedes A-Class named Used Car Hero at 2020 Autocar Awards

Usually, it takes a long, storied history for any used car to claim this crown. This year, we asked you to help us choose the best used car from the past decade to keep things more recent, and the truth of the matter is that there is an awful lot of love for Mercedes-Benz’s smallest and most affordable model.

The A-Class is fashionably compact and accessible for the simple reason that it is around in fairly considerable numbers. It is the PCP car of choice for so many company and private drivers, so the boom time to buy the recently retired ones is always right now. But which one?

With the Mk3, the model that marked the A-Class’s switch from mini-MPV to bona fide family hatchback and our winner here, the high-spec models are infinitely adjustable when it comes to suspension and gearbox. It’s even possible to go down the AMG rabbit hole, when a potent 2.0-litre petrol will do things a family hatch could only dream of just a few years ago.

Many buyers, though, just want an A180d, which is going to deliver fairly awesome fuel economy. Then again, the option of 4Matic all-wheel drive demonstrates the sheer breadth of models on offer. There’s an A-Class for everyone.

The later, nearly new, fourth-generation model has a sensational high-tech dashboard and is still under manufacturer warranty, in a further example of the A-Class’s decade-long appeal.

A used Mercedes-Benz A-Class: stylish, practical and affordable. Buy now.

READ MORE

​Autocar Awards 2020: all the winners

Listen to the Autocar awards podcast

Volvo's Hakan Samuelsson wins 2020 Autocar awards Issigonis Trophy​