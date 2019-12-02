From dependable to disruptive: the reinvention of Volvo

Volvo is probably the most interesting car company in the world right now. Yes, Volvo – that safe, dependable producer of safe, dependable cars. No more: the Swedish firm has morphed into a dynamic, disruptive force, producing stylish machines while challenging car industry conventions.
Some recent examples. Instead of joining the arms race to make cars faster, Volvo is limiting the top speed of its vehicles – and considered putting sensors in its cars to stop unsafe drivers. And while rivals are struggling to meet tough new emissions targets, Volvo is planning to make its entire operations free of carbon emissions a decade faster than regulators demand.
It has turned its little-known performance arm into a stand-alone premium electric brand, and is spinning off its combustion-engine operations into a separate firm so it can focus on EVs. It has expanded production into the US and offered test drives through Amazon. It believes car subscriptions could replace car buying in the near future, wants the public to decide the future of autonomous cars and appeared at a major car show without any cars on its stand. Volvo has also moved upmarket, reinventing itself as an SUV-led brand that rivals the premium German firms, and nearly doubled its sales to more than 600,000 cars. And, as a next step, Volvo wants half of the cars it sells to be fully battery-electric by the end of 2025, despite the fact that its first electric car won’t reach showrooms – real or online – for another year.
Join the debate
lambo58
Its changing because the
Its changing because the Chinese own it and the drive to electrification through Volvo to give them legacy reputation, anything else said is bogus.
The drive by the chinese has to be seen to be believed and in my business travels I have witnessed that drive particularly automotive in this case towards electrification. Volvo is part of that drive
typos1
This has been an advertising
This has been an advertising feature on behalf of Volvo.
volvocu
Its an opinion
Its just an opinion, I haven't felt any bias in the article...
