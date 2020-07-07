Autocar Awards 2020 podcast special - listen to our winners

Autocar has launched its first podcast as part of expanded coverage of the 2020 Autocar Awards across several formats.

The podcast, which is available to download now from all major providers, features editor-at-large Matt Prior and deputy editor Rachel Burgess discussing the winners of this year’s accolades, along with reactions from some of those honoured.

You can listen to it by clicking here.

Alongside the Autocar Awards winners, the podcast talks about some of the latest cars we've driven including the Volkswagen ID 3 and Ferrari F8 Spider, plus some of the top news stories of the moment.

This year’s Autocar Awards was purely an online event, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Other coverage includes an in-depth video on our YouTube channel and extra stories on autocar.co.uk.

