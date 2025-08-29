Audi has hinted its upcoming concept will take inspiration from the original TT, as well as 1991’s Avus show car and historic racing models.

As previously reported by Autocar, the concept, set for unveiling at the upcoming Munich motor show, will preview an all-new look for the brand under design boss Massimo Frascella.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner previously said that the design would be “a bold step for the brand” and that it would “would look to the future and the strengths of Audi design, for clarity and to bring that to the future, not copying the past”.

This is a sentiment that has been echoed in a new video posted to Audi’s social media channels.

The clip states “the legends of yesterday are the blueprint for tomorrow” with the strapline “strive for clarity” while showing images of the TT, the Avus concept and several Auto Union grand prix cars from the 1930s.

Given the timing of the video, with the Munich show opening its doors to the press on 8 September, it's a strong hint at the inspirations behind the concept that is set to be unveiled.

“The absolutely fantastic aspect is that it seems that he [Frascella] somehow had Audi in his mind for his whole career," said Döllner. "Now is the time to let Audi out of the mind of Massimo Frascella."