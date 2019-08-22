The motoring industry's winners and losers: 2019 edition

The first half of 2019 has been unusually turbulent for the world’s car makers, and coming off the back of a solid 2018, the reverse into financial losses for some firms has been a surprise.

Weak sales in China can be blamed for some of the trouble, but concerns over global trade wars, Brexit, Dieselgate and anti-trust legal action in Germany are also factors.

Of the eight firms we looked at, five – BMW, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford, Nissan and PSA – made a profit in the second quarter or half year. But six of the eight recorded reduced profits, in some cases by a dramatic margin, such as Ford, Mercedes and Nissan.

It is worth noting that the April to June trading period for Japanese companies is called Q1, because their financial year ends in March, making their Q1 the equivalent of Q2 in the US and Europe.

Aston Martin’s woes are outlined here, but here’s our rundown of a selection of winners and losers.

BMW

Profit £1.86bn (-28.4%) | Revenue £23.4bn (+2.9%) | Sales 647,504 (+1.5%) (Second quarter figures)