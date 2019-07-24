Nissan confirms plan to cut 12,500 jobs globally

Nissan will reduce its production capacity and model range, and axe around 12,500 jobs worldwide, in a bid to turn its fortunes around.

The major restructure, which was first reported by the Nikkei Shinbum media organisation in Japan, was confirmed by the company during the publication of its first quarter results for the 2019 financial year. In the three-month period running from April to June Nissan's net income was down 94.5% year-on-year, with sales down in several key markets.

The car maker announced 4800 job cuts earlier this year, having suffered its lowest profits for almost 10 years.

The 12,500 job losses – around 9% of the firm's global workforce – will come as a result of a move by Nissan to reduce its global production capacity by around 10%. There is no word yet on which of the firm's plants will be affected.

Nissan also says it will reduce the size of its product line-up by around 10% by the end of 2022, and will "focus investment on global core models and strategic regional models."

As with many car firms, Nissan will spend heavily on future technologies, and says it will invest heavily in its ProPilot driver assistance system. It is also plotting further investment in electirifed vehicles, including battery electric models. It will also investigate new business models, including ride-sharing mobility services.

Multiple reasons have been cited as reasons for Nissan’s profits slump,including global sales stagnation in the US and Europe, falls in Asia, political uncertainty, tariffs, the need to invest in electrification and autonomy, and a part-ageing product line-up, including its successful Qashqai and Juke SUVs. Greater competition from rival manufacturers in the SUV segment is also a factor.