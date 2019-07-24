Nissan confirms plan to cut 12,500 jobs globally

Japanese firm will cut jobs and trim model range, while investing in autonomous and electrified technology
Jim Holder
by Jim Holder
25 July 2019

Nissan will reduce its production capacity and model range, and axe around 12,500 jobs worldwide, in a bid to turn its fortunes around.

The major restructure, which was first reported by the Nikkei Shinbum media organisation in Japan, was confirmed by the company during the publication of its first quarter results for the 2019 financial year. In the three-month period running from April to June Nissan's net income was down 94.5% year-on-year, with sales down in several key markets.

The car maker announced 4800 job cuts earlier this year, having suffered its lowest profits for almost 10 years. 

The 12,500 job losses – around 9% of the firm's global workforce – will come as a result of a move by Nissan to reduce its global production capacity by around 10%. There is no word yet on which of the firm's plants will be affected.

Nissan also says it will reduce the size of its product line-up by around 10% by the end of 2022, and will "focus investment on global core models and strategic regional models." 

As with many car firms, Nissan will spend heavily on future technologies, and says it will invest heavily in its ProPilot driver assistance system. It is also plotting further investment in electirifed vehicles, including battery electric models. It will also investigate new business models, including ride-sharing mobility services.

Multiple reasons have been cited as reasons for Nissan’s profits slump,including global sales stagnation in the US and Europe, falls in Asia, political uncertainty, tariffs, the need to invest in electrification and autonomy, and a part-ageing product line-up, including its successful Qashqai and Juke SUVs. Greater competition from rival manufacturers in the SUV segment is also a factor.

The initial reports suggest that the bulk of the losses will fall on workers outside of Japan.

Although there have been no specific warnings of losses at Nissan’s UK operations, earlier this year the firm made headlines when it reversed a previous decision to make some X-Trail models at its Sunderland factory. That was said to have led to 'hundreds' of new jobs not being created at the plant.

At the time it made specific reference to Brexit negotiations undermining the company’s position in the UK, although falling diesel sales and the EU’s tariff-free trade deal with Japan were also believed to be factors. Nissan has also hit the headlines recently with the arrest of former boss Carlos Ghosn, who is now suing the firm for unfair dismissal.

The firm has previously committed to making the next-generation Juke - set to be revealed at this year’s Frankfurt motor show - and Qashqai in Sunderland.

In May this year Nissan reported net profits annual profits of 319bn yen (£2.37bn), down 5% on the previous year. This was the lowest figures since 2009/10, in the wake of the global financial crisis. The company has also warned that the current year could be worse.

Join the debate

Comments
11

si73

24 July 2019

I don't recall Nissan scapegoating Brexit for the cancellation of diesel x-trails being built in Sunderland, I thought the reason given was the diesel downturn and the fact that only diesels were made in the UK whereas the Japanese factory made the petrol variants?

That aside, this is bad news for all Nissan's workforce, especially as Nissan had a head start with the qashqai and Juke which have been such big sellers and that they are ahead of many with their leaf. The new Juke can't come soon enough, hopefully it will help turn their fortunes.

cuwala

24 July 2019

xxxx

24 July 2019

I mean they've recently had exciting mainstream products like the Qashqai, Juke, Note, Pulsar, Micra with there rip snotting 1.2 ICE.

Only decent mainstream car is the LEAF

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

The Apprentice

24 July 2019

Lack of competitve powertrains has held them back. Couple of years ago they took a controlling stake in Mitsubishi also manufacturing mainly in Japan. I have no doubt it was with a eye towards Mitsubishi's hybrid experience so its inevitable future focus would be more on Japan. Brexit being irrelevent in this.

issa

24 July 2019

