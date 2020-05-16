The stories you've never heard: Autocar's secret launch diaries

But it was all worth it when it was over. There was joy, celebrations and even certificates – which our office cleaner unwittingly threw out.

Matt Saunders - I'll have one on the rocks

It was the UK press launch of the original BMW X3 – in the spring of 2004, if memory serves – and, having been on the magazine for a grand total of six months, I’d been charged with driving a Land Rover Freelander to Aberdeen for what was, I think, the first big Autocar group test in which I had partaken. The test was being written by one Chris Harris, who had flown up to the Highlands with the rest of the BMW launch posse, while the rest of us drove up the rivals. Back then, we did a great many group-test stories like that.

I learned much over those few days. I learned how much farther away the north of Scotland is than the rest of it. I learned how quickly a veteran car photographer can lose patience with a novice road tester if he’s not doing exactly what he’s told. I learned how quickly Highland locals often drive on single-track roads that are usually – but not always – empty of four-car Autocar group-test exercises.

I’m pleased to say that it wasn’t a local who dented my pride and the panels of a borrowed test car that day, instead a sizeable roadside rock mostly submerged in a large puddle, which I ended up reversing into – and over the top of – at reasonable speed. We were running out of light; snapper Stan still had to get a water-splash cover shot plus several others; and I was taking my time, turning around properly and being careful. I was told to “just bloody reverse and hurry up about it”. All right, then. Wallop.

The chassis ended up so bent that BMW couldn’t repair it, and the car had to be driven back to the launch hotel – by Chris – very carefully indeed. The night out I had afterwards with ex-Autocar publishing executive Dai Davies, believing my career here to be over before it had really begun. Well, that was quite big also.

The last thing I learned that week? What a top bloke Chris is. He personally took the rap for the written-off X3, preventing the incident from impacting on Autocar’s budget line and shielding me from any serious repercussions. Thanks, Monkey. Sorry, BMW.