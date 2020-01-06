Used car buying guide: Mercedes SLK 55 AMG

Colin Jackson, founder and MD, P3 AMG: “I’ve owned two SLK 55s. An abiding memory is being on the Modball Rally, driving on the Stelvio Pass and chasing a mate who was in a Gallardo. I had the gearbox in manual mode, on the paddles all the way. Great fun. After 1500 miles of solid driving across the Continent, I got out fresh as a daisy. It’s the 55’s exhaust note I love most. But the car’s comfortable, too, and so drivable. They’re meant to be quite rare but we get a few in the workshop. As long as it’s properly serviced, the engine is rock solid. The front suspension can get tired from the weight of the engine and the brakes take a hammering. I’d have another, though – no question.”

Buyer beware...

■ Engine: Scrutinise service invoices for work beyond routine oil changes. There are 16 spark plugs so check they aren’t due to be replaced. Breather hoses either side of the rocker covers are prone to coking up, causing uneven idling. Look for oil leaks from the cover gaskets.

■ Gearbox: Fluid requires changing every 40,000 miles. A low fluid level will cause overheating and clutch burn. Cycle through the gears, checking for smooth and noise-free engagement.

■ Brakes and suspension: Inspect discs and pads carefully as replacements are very expensive, especially so on pre-facelift versions, with their larger Brembo six-pot floating discs at the front and four-pots at the rear. The heavy engine can cause the front suspension arms to wear, upsetting the handling. Bushes and shock absorbers all take a hammering.

■ Body: Any corrosion is likely to be repair related, although on the underside, the rear subframes on some cars are showing signs of heavy corrosion, an MOT failure. Look for water ingress behind the seats and under the spare wheel. It enters via the compressed boot seal. Check the roof operates smoothly. Lack of use can cause the micro-switches to clog with dust.

■ Interior: Make sure the heated seats work. Kneeling on the bases can rupture the heating elements. It’s a common problem and expensive to put right. If fitted, check that the optional – and desirable – Airscarf system works. Ensure all warning lights illuminate on start-up and then go out.

Also worth knowing

Despite emitting the same 288g/km CO2, annual road tax for SLK 55s registered before 23 March 2006 is currently £325 compared with £570 for those registered after that date.

How much to spend

£8000-£10,999: Small selection of high-mileage 55s, some of them repaired write-offs.