Audi SQ5 review

The interior is very much like the Q6 E-tron. Up front there’s a 11.9-inch virtual cockpit (the screen behind the steering wheel) a 14.5-inch display (the screen in the middle) while the SQ5 also gets Audi’s Passenger Display (the screen on the passenger side) as standard.

They’re all suitably slick, easy to control and logical. The passenger side screen can be used to alter the nav or radio in real-time, helping the driver, or to watch videos on. The latter of which can’t be seen from the driver’s point of view. No Tiktok while behind the wheel, thank god.

Like with the Q6 E-tron, the SQ5 has very few physical buttons. The climate controls are on the big central screen. It gets its own dedicated bar at the bottom, is shown permanently, and responds quickly. But it’s still not ideal. At least they’re not haptic like Audis of old - so you don’t need to press it down hard like you’re trying to delete an app on your phone.

Material quality seems fine - just fine - and to my eyes and hands the tiny little drive selector nicked from a Skoda Enyaq that you pull back or push forward feels cheap and a bit apologetic.

The gear paddles are tiny and plastic. They would feel just about okay for a Skoda. But they’re not befitting of a £50,000 Audi Q5 and they’re nowhere near the quality I would expect for a £75,000 Audi SQ5.

Pull your hand away from the Temu paddles and you will find another peculiarity in the interior: a control panel where you might expect to find the window switches. Those switches are there too but accompanied by quite a few other buttons.

Those for the foglights, for instance. This isn’t so bad in isolation, but if you don’t tend to close car doors using their handles, you will end up turning the fogs on – as I and several other testers did.