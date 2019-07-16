Audi A4 2019 review

Sometimes it can be easy to momentarily lose sight of the fact that cars such as the Audi A4 are still relevant. We’re constantly being told that SUVs are hell-bent on global domination; that these bulky, overinflated machines won’t rest until they’ve managed to morph themselves so preposterously they can occupy every model niche imaginable - or unimaginable. Compact crossover, anyone? How about an SUV coupe? They’re the next Big Thing, don’t you know.

Anyway, with all the hype surrounding these jacked up vehicles of various shapes and sizes, you might think regular three-box saloons and estates have been dropped from the starting team to instead play a supporting role from the bench. Truth is, that’s not quite the case for Audi - just yet, anyway.

You see, Ingolstadt remains adamant that the A4 is still its core model. One in every five Audis sold around the world is an A4, and when you combine the number of saloons and Avants sold in 2018, it’s still the best firm’s best seller. It hasn’t been eclipsed by the Q5 SUV just yet.

In a bid to keep its compact executive model as relevant and on trend as possible, it’s put the A4 under the knife and given it a modest nip-tuck. As is often the case with these sorts of mid-life refreshes, the changes to the A4’s design err on the subtler side. The headlights and tail lights have been redesigned, the front and rear bumpers have been modified - you get the picture. The fact remains that the A4 remains a handsome looking thing, even if it can look a touch plain in some of the more basic specifications.