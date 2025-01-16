Audi S5 review

8

S4 gets a new name – and potentially a greater focus on driver rewards

When we road tested the Audi Q6 E-tron, Ingolstadt’s all-new electric SUV, it appeared to be a product of a new, different kind of Audi. One that stepped up its game in terms of driving dynamics, but took the rock-solid interior quality that has long typified the brand and traded it for a ruthlessly modern, screen-heavy approach.

Audi is on a launch blitz at the moment and just months after the Q6 come the new Audi A5 and its sporty derivative, the Audi S5. In a sense, the A5 and Q6 are polar opposites within the Audi line-up, because it doesn’t get much more traditional than a compact exec with a range of petrol and diesel engines.

So was the somewhat un-Audi Q6 a one-off, riding on the coat-tails of its Porsche Macan sibling model, or has Audi really turned a corner?

A road test will reveal all, and we’ve gone straight for the S5, with its 362bhp hybridised V6 and four-wheel drive.

DESIGN & STYLING

8
Audi S5 review 2025 002 side panning

In case you had somehow missed the news after Audi’s recent barrage of new model launches, it has shaken up its naming convention. EVs now get even numbers, while piston cars get odd numbers. In other words, what used to be known as the Audi A4 is now the A5.

Later in 2025, Audi will launch a similarly sized EV that will carry on the A4 name. Meanwhile, the old Audi A5 Coupé and A5 Cabriolet are being discontinued. The new A5 Saloon simultaneously also replaces the old A5 Sportback, because instead of a traditional bootlid, the new one has a hatchback.

I’ve encountered the new S5 a few times now and at first I thought it was a bit bland. But having been out-grilled by BMW, Audi has gone for a subtler look. I must say it’s growing on me, although I would have an Avant estate rather than the saloon we've mainly tested here.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

There’s no doubt the new A5 carries on where the A4, and the Audi 80 before it, left off. As such, the new car is codenamed B10, following on from the B9 A4. Although the headline investments are going towards the EVs, this new A5 is much more than just a warmed-over B9.

The platform is a development of the previous generation’s MLB, but it has been renamed Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) to mirror the EVs’ Premium Platform Electric (PPE). The big job has been to ready it for varying degrees of electrification, from none at all in the entry-level A5s to a pair of plug-in hybrids with an EV range of more than 70 miles.

This S5 sits somewhere in the middle, with its MHEV Plus system. The S5 abandons the diesel power that the Audi S4 TDI adopted midway through the previous generation and goes back to a petrol V6. The EA839, here in 3.0-litre form, is a fundamentally familiar engine, also appearing in the Porsche Panamera and the old petrol S4 and S5. However, here it swaps a twin-scroll turbo for a variable-geometry one that provides more low-down torque.

Further aiding this is the 48V hybrid system, which consists of the usual starter-generator as well as a separate motor-generator that sits between the output of the gearbox and the propshaft. It has 24bhp and 170lb ft, can regen up to 25kW and is capable of driving the car by itself. The air-con also runs off the 48V system rather than the engine. The 48V battery is quite big, at 1.7kWh, and uses water cooling and lithium-iron-phosphate chemistry in order to stand up to frequent deep cycling.

All of this additional low-rev torque has allowed Audi to move to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox instead of the old eight-speed torque converter, since the engine no longer needs the capacity for torque multiplication that a torque converter gives. It says the dual-clutch automatic is also more efficient at high revs.

On the chassis side, there have been a number of changes compared with the previous generation. The engineers say the focus has been on steering feel and a neutral handling balance. To that end, variable-ratio ‘Progressive’ steering is standard and the steering rack is mounted directly, with stiffer bushes. Braking is by-wire to ensure a smooth transition between friction and regenerative braking.

The Torsen centre differential has been traded for a fully variable clutch pack, and an electronically controlled limited-slip diff on the rear axle is standard on the S5, as are adaptive dampers.

INTERIOR

7
Audi S5 review 2025 007 interior

The super-solid build quality, satisfyingly clicky switches and high-quality materials that characterised the old S4 and S5 are a thing of the past. Instead, like the Q6 E-tron, the new S5’s interior is dominated by its screens.

There’s a big, curved display that incorporates the gauges and the centre infotainment screen, as well as a passenger display. The wall of screens is very modern but won’t be to all tastes. The screens are paired with plenty of fingerprint- and scratch-sensitive gloss black plastic and you don’t have to look hard to find other cheap-feeling materials around the cabin.

The steering wheel has a thin rim and feels good in your hands. Buttons are touch-sensitive, which means you can change the volume by accident. Annoying and unnecessary.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

The saving graces of Audi’s screen-heavy design direction are that there are just enough physical buttons and the software generally works well. You can quickly switch between various functions thanks to a permanent selection of shortcuts and the system responds swiftly to your inputs.

Even so, there are a few frustrations: the navigation doesn’t offer a choice of routes and the driver display insists on showing a distracting graphic of a car driving down the road at all times.

Thankfully, the fundamentals of the S5’s interior are better considered. It has a fine driving position, with plenty of adjustment in all directions, and Audi says the new PPC platform has liberated some leg room. Indeed, we measured 35mm more rear leg room than in the old S4, putting it on a par with the BMW 3 Series. Head room in the S5 Saloon is limited by the sloping roofline, so we would recommend the Avant for carrying rear passengers.

Skoda Superb owners won’t be impressed by the Audi’s boot space, which stands at 417 litres – down on both the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes C-Class. You will look in vain for clever features too. There are no levers to fold down the rear seats and the underfloor storage is taken up by the battery.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

8
Audi S5 review 2025 016 engine

With 362bhp, the new S5 is no particular step up from what went before. The old S4 had 349bhp before it got a diesel engine and the rival BMW M340i has 369bhp but, as we will see, that’s plenty for an enjoyably quick sports saloon.

Despite being very slightly down on power and a good deal heavier, the S5 was broadly as quick in a straight line as the BMW M440i xDrive we tested in 2021. Up to 80mph, they are only a tenth of a second apart in all metrics, with the BMW getting slightly ahead at autobahn speeds. A 4.3sec 0-62mph time makes this a very quick car indeed, and it’s hard to see the need for any more performance.

Audi seems to be all about lighting features these days. You can customise the pattern for the headlights and tail-lights, which seems gimmicky to me, particularly since it’s of no use to the driver. The adaptive headlights are very powerful, detailed and fast-acting, however.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

The way the S5 deploys its power is surprisingly subtle. Audi could have made this car shout about itself much more, but we’re glad it hasn’t, because not everybody wants the sort of bravado that the upcoming RS5 is likely to provide.

In everyday motoring, the V6 is remarkably smooth and quiet. Setting the drive mode to Dynamic liberates a bit more exhaust noise, but it remains civilised at all times.

Inside the cabin at least, the engine doesn’t particularly sound like a V6. Instead, its sonic character is closer to the M340i’s straight six, all smooth and breathy. It doesn’t really seem synthesised either, with a hint of mechanical thrash making its way inside at certain rpm.

The hybrid system gives new dimensions to this powertrain, such as the ability to float around town or creep forward in heavy traffic without the engine wasting fuel. As the motor has only 24bhp, keeping the engine turned off requires a very light right foot, but that can be a fun game to play.

Thanks to the fairly large battery, the S5 can cover decent distances without rousing the engine. The motor also emits a slight whine during acceleration and regen, lending it a dash of character. Curiously, there’s no way to monitor the battery’s state of charge, which precluded low-SoC testing. Subjectively, we didn’t detect a drop-off in performance.

The engine drives through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and we wish Audi had stuck with an eight-speed torque-converter automatic. The dual-clutch unit has no notable advantage in shift speed, and although the smooth engagement of the electric motor can save the gearbox’s blushes at low speed, the car can lurch slightly when downshifting through the lower gears or when called on suddenly. This is accompanied by audible clattering too.

Occasionally, when switching between petrol and electric power, we detected some whirring noises, as if one of the drive sources wasn’t engaging properly. This promising new drivetrain concept could evidently do with a little more fine-tuning.

RIDE & HANDLING

9
Audi S5 review 2025 021 avant

The subtle character of the powertrain is reflected in the S5’s chassis too. You might expect a fast Audi to have firm suspension and artificially heavy steering but none of that applies here.

The first thing you notice when you set off is the ride, which is remarkably supple and doesn’t seem to suffer much from the 20in wheels with 35-profile tyres. Adaptive dampers are standard on the S5 and can be set to three levels of firmness: Comfort, Balanced and Dynamic. Weirdly, we found Comfort to be the least useful, because both body and wheel control suffer with the looser set-up. Balanced, however, is what it says and deals very adeptly with both big bumps and rough surfaces. The S5 proved a very relaxing cruiser, generating just 67dBA at 70mph.

Audi’s assisted driving features are generally quite good, with smooth and responsive adaptive cruise control and easy shortcuts to toggle the overspeed warning and lane keeping assistance.

The seats could be better, though. While they are by no means uncomfortable or especially lacking in adjustment, the seats in a high-spec Volkswagen Passat or Skoda Superb offer more of everything.

What’s even more surprising than the S5’s plush ride is how game it is to be driven hard. You need to set the drive mode to Dynamic to liberate a bit more exhaust noise and take some slack out the suspension, but even with the dampers in their firmest mode, they maintain enough compliance to take an evil B-road in their stride.

The steering remains fairly light and not the most communicative, but despite the variable-ratio rack, it’s precise and intuitive, letting you place the car exactly where you want it and giving you the confidence that the front end is going to grip.

With the V6 still hanging ahead of the front axle line and causing a 56:44 front-to-rear weight balance, the S5’s turn-in may not be as immediate as that of a hot BMW 3 Series, but the difference is not night and day. Meanwhile, the switch from a Torsen centre differential to a multi-plate clutch has given the S5 a tangible rear-driven balance. When you get on the power in faster corners, you can feel the car neatly tighten its line. In slower ones, it’s even possible to get a sliver of oversteer with the ESC in Sport mode.

On the whole, Audi has struck an impressive balance here. The S5 has all the ride comfort and isolation you might expect of a sub-luxury car while also giving the keen driver something to sink their teeth into, all without losing the secure four-wheel-drive traction that Audi has long been known for.

Track notes

The S5’s new-found talent on the road translates to very credible track performance as well. Few owners are likely to take their S5s on a circuit, but perhaps they should. The V6 makes short work of the straights without its performance being overwhelming and the brakes feel strong, with solid pedal feel and good endurance.

While it’s no drift monster like a BMW M3, there’s enough adjustability on and off the power for drivers to experiment in a safe way. With the ESC disabled, it’s possible to rotate the car into the corner and then four-wheel drift out on the power.

However, on Horiba MIRA’s wet handling course, which simulates slippery and wintry conditions, it appears that the S5 has sacrificed a little Audi-typical sure-footedness. As in the dry, the experienced driver will enjoy the throttle-adjustability. But with all the systems on, a mid-corner stab of the throttle can still cause a spike of oversteer before the ESC intervenes. This will often also tighten the seatbelts, which seems unnecessary. Straight-line traction remains very strong and a wet-surface braking figure of 51.3m from 70mph is up there with the best we have tested.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

8
audi s5 saloon review 2024 01

Prices for the S5 Saloon start at £69,455 and the Avant estate costs an additional £1900. That’s about £10,000 more than for a BMW M340i, which is mainly due to Audi UK offering the S5 in only one, fully loaded trim, the Edition 1. Spec the BMW to the same level and the two are within a few hundred pounds of each other. PCP finance rates are closely matched with rivals.

A brief note on our particular test car: Audi’s first examples of a new model tend to be a Launch Edition, a spec that’s shared across Europe even if that particular configuration won’t be available to customers in the UK. In the case of the S5, our Launch Edition test car is mechanically identical to Edition 1 customer cars, with only cosmetic differences.

The pertinent question is whether that hybrid system makes a meaningful impact on fuel economy. As ever with hybrids, the answer is that it depends on how you use the vehicle. We would expect motorway fuel consumption, where the electric motor is contributing little, to be largely unaffected.

However, for a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine to return 39.4mpg on the ‘everyday’ test, which simulates town and suburban driving, is quite an achievement and is thanks to the extended periods of engine-off running. Note the difference with the 28.3mpg of the 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol Alpina B3 GT we've recently road tested, which has a more highly tuned engine, it must be noted.

Audi offers a three-year, 60,000-mile warranty, which is comparable to BMW’s three-year, unlimited-mileage one if you cover an average number of miles. A five-year, 90,000-mile extended warranty is available for £995, which may be a wise investment given Volkswagen Group cars’ patchy reliability record.

VERDICT

Audi S5 review 2025 020 front static

Audi appears to be in a mood to reinvent itself, moving beyond old virtues and cultivating new ones. The new S5 follows the Q6 E-tron in trading a class-leading interior for a new-found dose of driver appeal. Indeed, it has a particularly well-judged chassis that combines plush ride comfort with a balance of stability and entertainment.

On top of that, the S5 also retains a characterful V6 when some rivals can offer only a four-cylinder, or no engine at all. It can do so thanks to the introduction of a new hybrid system, which boosts low-speed efficiency with no major downsides.

In adopting a high-tech interior layout, it has just sacrificed a little too much material richness, tactility and, for some, traditional design appeal.

Fundamentally, though, the new S5 is a very rounded and modern sports saloon.

Illya Verpraet

Illya Verpraet Road Tester Autocar
Title: Road Tester

As a road tester, Illya drives everything from superminis to supercars, and writes reviews and comparison tests, while also managing the magazine’s Drives section. Much of his time is spent wrangling the data logger and wielding the tape measure to gather the data for Autocar’s in-depth instrumented road tests.

He loves cars that are fun and usable on the road – whether piston-powered or electric – or just cars that are very fit for purpose. When not in test cars, he drives an R53-generation Mini Cooper S.

