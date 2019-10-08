James Ruppert: Get pumped up for a mid-noughties diesel

I am always relieved to discover that it isn’t just me who reckons motor cars, for some of us anyway, are a bit too complicated for their own good. If your requirements are fairly modest and you want to spend money on a mortgage or food, then constantly upgrading to the latest model is not the best policy.
Steve is like me and wasn’t at all sure what he should do with his lovely 2003 Audi A4 in Ming Blue with 160,000 miles when he had the offer of a friend’s 2008 Jaguar X-Type Tourer with 50,000 miles, a full service history and new clutch. Both cars are diesels.
The issue was that Steve’s A4 has sickly air-con and fixing it is way more than the car is worth. But that is not necessarily the point. If a car is doing a job, then it’s often worth sticking with it. There is 160,000 on the clock of Steve’s A4, though, so maybe some bits are wearing out. More to the point, the X-Type he has been offered is in superb condition. So I told him he’s better off spending a bit more and going for the Jag.
Anyway, let’s stick with this, as that era of diesels did not deserve to die and, more lately, be drowned in AdBlue. Steve, like many others, needs a car that can cope with lots of short city work and doesn’t have a silly diesel particulate filter (DPF).
If you wanted a town runabout with 50mpg-plus potential and a very groovy on-trend boxy style that doesn’t cost £26,000 like one of those new-fangled Honda Es, what about a Lupo? These teeny Volkswagens came with a 1.4 engine and Pump Diesel technology. A 2002 one in tidy condition and with the Sport moniker starts at £595. More ambitious sellers try and get a more substantial £1500. It is tiny, though. Fun, but tiny.
SamVimes1972
Great idea to encourage
Great idea to encourage drivers to buy older non DPF diesels hopefully with worn injectors. Its an especially good idea as it's the poorest living in low air quality parts of town rather then the driver who pays the real cost of breathing in carcinogenic diesel soot so it's an especially cheap method of getting yourself on the road.
Diesel's used on short urban commutes should rightly be taxed until the pips squeak, they are a tool for long journeys. Anyone complaining about DPF issues bought the wrong car and therefore is an idiot, plain and simple. Short urban commute? Buy electric and save the fuel cost or buy a well maintained petrol.
Just don't buy a cheap car and hang on about what a bargain you got when you are asking others to pay the price. It's rather like townies who fly tip in farmers fields and leave them with the cost of clearing up.
nettingham
SamVimes1972 wrote:
Heartily agree with all this. Seriously, an incredibly tone-deaf article. This para is just madness:
scrap
Ruppert’s reference to ‘silly
Ruppert’s reference to ‘silly DPF filters’ in this article really is pathetic.
DPFs exist because Diesel engines cause serious health problems, such as breathing difficulties and cancer.
Autocar either needs to accept the science or lose its reputation as an authoritative publication. This kind of attitude does you no favours at all.
MeritBean
artill
Mr Rupperts pro diesel
Mr Rupperts pro diesel article is just about the most daft thing i have seen on Autocar for a long time, including the endless spam! Old diesels should be scrapped. Not run on a shoe string in an urban area. There are plenty of old petrol cars out there. If you cant aford the fuel, buy a smaller car that uses less, not a diesel and contribute to peoples poor health
