European car sales: EV demand continues to rise as diesel shrinks

Europe’s new car market saw a return to growth in July, with new registrations rising 1.2% over the previous year.

Figures released by analysts Jato Dynamics revealed that 1,325,600 models found homes in July, with the increase largely driven by the demand for electric and hybrid cars.

Battery-electric, plug-in hybrid and other electrified vehicles totalled 96,600 units, an increase of 29% over July 2018, but it was pure electric cars that saw the biggest gains. Volume has increased 98% to 23,200 units, with Renault’s Zoe the top-selling model and Tesla the top-selling brand.

“Even if they still makeup a comparatively marginal part of the overall market, electric vehicles are definitely becoming the industry’s bright spot during these challenging times,” JATO global analyst Felipe Munoz explained.

The increased sales helped boost the fuel type’s overall market share from 5.8% to 7.4%. Sales of diesel models continue to fall as the fuel type falls out of favour with customers, holding 31% of the overall market - a 5% drop compared to 2018.