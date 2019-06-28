Analysis: Why new car buyers are ditching diesel for hybrids and EVs

It’s hard to believe that just two years ago, almost half of the new cars sold in the UK were diesel.
In May 2017, in the first of a series of powertrain studies done for Autocar, market research firm Simpson Carpenter forecast that within three years diesel sales would fall to 23% of the total new car market – a prediction that was met with some scepticism at the time.
But now, two years on, diesel sales in the first quarter of 2019 have fallen to just 27% of the new car market. So far, the main beneficiary has been petrol. While buyers expressed an intent to buy hybrid or electric, the relative shortage of available models has limited alternatively fuelled vehicles to just 6% of new car sales.
Simpson Carpenter’s most recent research for Autocar suggests the move away from diesel will continue, with just 18% of car buyers – new and used – now expecting their next car to be diesel.
The main shift from diesel is in the new car market, where the proportion of people intending to buy diesel next time is down from 23% in 2017 to just 14%. During the same period, the number of new car buyers expecting to buy a hybrid or electric car has risen from fewer than one in four to more than one in three – growth likely to continue as the choice of models increases.
No future for small diesel
No future for small diesel cars makes sense as small cars are primarily used in the city but not always so this restriction of choice is a bad thing really but like I said makes sense. Diesels still have a place for high mileage driver's where their economy and low down torque make for effortless and cost effective motorway cruising. I've had a couple of hybrids and they were both great, economic easy and fun when I wanted it but neither were as good as a diesel on long motorway runs.
I this is accurate about
I this is accurate about diesel cars, am I glad I did mine on PCP, rather than putting a loàd of savings into something that's probably going to be worth less than the GMFV....
Electric now viable...
It’s amazing how viable electric has become. Private car owners who can afford a 30K car can get a Kia ENiro with good range to charge from their newly viable roof solar setup on their house. Local drivers can get a 2nd hand Leaf. Amazing turnaround from 18mths ago even. In 2 yrs even petrol will be challenged...
I quite agree, I replaced my car in March getting out of diesel for a small turbo petrol. If I had the facility to charge at home I would have been more than happy to consider a Hyundau Kona EV with a 300 mile range and fast charging it would suit me just fine. A Tesla 3 would be great as well, I have superchargers local to me, but they are too expensive for my budget.
"I can't count to 10 in French: un, deux, trois, quatre, cinq, six, sept, h....Argh! I've got a huit allergy"
City center bans
I live in London which is why I had to ditch a perfectly lovely diesel car. I think there is a touch of revenue gathering about the ULEZ as well as the health issues. If it was purely health then pre Euro 6 Diesels would just be be banned, but they aren't, they're charged a daily rate.
The thing is that as
What's more amazing...
It took so long for some people to realise the dis-advantages of, in particular, small diesel cars!
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Driven by the press
I agree that small petrol cars are generally better than diesel, however, with modern Euro6 diesels NOx has been proven to be lower than petrol and average CO2 output has been rising in recent years with the switch to petrol.
The ideal car for now would be a diesel hybrid, diesel for the long journey, electric for the town, until the electric infrastructure network is in place for all cars to become fully electric. Realistically this will be 10 - 20 years.
