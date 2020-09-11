Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 11 September

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so they say. It’s also a good way of getting your hands on the unattainable classic of your dreams. Take, for example, this Chesil Speedster, which offers the style, performance and charm of the iconic Porsche 356 for a fraction of the cost.

Chesil has been producing near-faithful but not technically identical 356 lookalikes since the 1990s and says most of its clients “would love to own an original 356 but can’t afford the asking price, nor possibly have the skill and time available in which to keep it in running order”.

This Speedster was built in 2001 and, as its pristine paint suggests, has done just 8978 miles since. You needn’t be afraid to put a few more under its tyres, though. Underneath the hardy, lightweight fibreglass bodyshell you’ll find a 1972 Beetle chassis – repainted and rustproofed to provide years of longevity – and Volkswagen’s familiar Type 1 boxer motor, which is easily maintained and repaired in a driveway, unlike a genuine 1960s Porsche engine.

In this case, the flat four has been upgraded from 1584cc to 1776cc, so it’s said to give “usable performance”; certainly it will be a good deal peppier than the original 356’s 59bhp engine, while retaining its air-cooled thrum.

Adding to the Speedster’s appeal is that it doesn’t fall into the trap of attempting to combine classic design with modern components. Pull back the unblemished mohair hood and you’ll uncover a period-correct and delightfully simple leather-trimmed interior with a wood-rimmed wheel and optional rear seats. Happily, however, a modern stereo has been subtly installed under the dashboard.