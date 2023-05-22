Lexus RZ review

Lexus enters fast-filling premium electric SUV club with jazzed-up Toyota bZ4X

With so many cars spuriously purporting to be sporty or have racing genes, it’s refreshing when the presentation for a new one hardly even mentions athleticism. The Lexus RZ is the firm’s flagship electric car, and instead it ought to offer “confidence, control and comfort”, says Lexus.

Mind you, it still has up to 309bhp and will out-accelerate quite a few hot hatches.

It's different enough from its Toyota and Subaru siblings to warrant the additional money
Murray Scullion
Digital editor

The RZ was Lexus' first steps into getting serious about EVs. It had the Lexus UX 300e for a while, but that was never quite a heavy hitter.

Whereas this car is and goes toe-to-toe with the likes of the Tesla Model Y, Nissan Ariya and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

The RZ shares its e-TNGA platform – which is bespoke to EVs – with the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra.

A cheaper two-wheel drive mode (badged 300e) joined the range in 2024 to address issues concerning range and price.

DESIGN & STYLING

Lexus RZ450e bonnet

If you don’t like people looking at you when you’re parking in Tesco, this is not the car for you. Its sharp lines, and size, make it stand out.

At 4805mm in length, it’s a fair bit longer than the bZ4X, Ioniq 5 and Skoda Enyaq, yet it’s hard to figure out where that extra length has gone, because the RZ doesn’t feel any more spacious inside than those cars.

Every time I looked at the RZ’s spec sheet for this review, I was surprised at the outside dimensions.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

Sure, adults won’t be short on rear legroom and the boot is big, but that’s equally true of those smaller cars.

INTERIOR

lexus rz450e straight dash 0

Lexus has equipped upper models of the RZ with small infrared heaters to try and save some all important battery. Traditional heating is not energy efficient and the RZ’s sister Toyota is known to chew through battery trying to heat and cool the car.

These heaters act a bit like a blanket for your legs and knees. They work well, and interact seamlessly with the heated seat and steering wheel.

The infrared heater sounds complicated but it really works. It’s like having a very, very specific bit of heating just for the driver.
Murray Scullion
Digital editor

The car’s materials are a cut above the bZ4X’s, thankfully, although they are very spec-dependent.

Higher trims bring the soft leather and interesting technical materials to rival a Genesis GV60, but lower ones introduce some coarser leather and cheaper plastics.

The 14.0-inch infotainment touchscreen is as easy to use as a phone. But it is distracting as the fan speed for the heating controls are on the screen.

Legroom in the back is huge, making it one of the most practical electric SUVs on the market. The boot too is right up there with rivals, and features underfloor storage for the charging cables. No under bonnet storage mind you. And no glovebox if you get the infrared heater.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

lexus rz450e front tracking 0

The standard model makes 308bhp from its two electric motors resulting in a 0-62mph time of 5.5 secs, which is basically hot hatch pace. It’s really brisk and makes mincemeat of country lane overtaking manoeuvres. 

Like with any decent power EV there’s real neck-snap acceleration under full throttle in its sportiest setting. But it’s very unlikely you’ll be doing this very often. Why? Keep scrolling to get our verdict on the eclectic range…

5.5sec 0-62mph feels a bit pointless in a car like this.
Murray Scullion
Digital editor

The two-wheel drive model cuts power to 201bhp, which extends the 0-62mph by about 2.5secs. But it’s not like it’s slow, and Lexus isn’t making huge dynamism claims anyway.

RIDE & HANDLING

lexus rz450e reartracking 0

Despite not being offered with adaptive dampers, this is a very smooth and quiet-riding car that’s reassuring, satisfying and surprisingly plush-feeling, though not exciting, to drive.

You can genuinely feel the effects of what Lexus calls Direct4, a system whereby power and braking force are rapidly shuffled between the front and rear axles to control and reduce the pitch and dive that normally accompanies acceleration and braking. 

Steer by wire system means there is no physical connection between the wheels and steering wheel.
Murray Scullion
Digital editor

It stops short of being transformative, but does introduce a pleasant calmness to the way the car drives.

Although the software can cleverly distribute torque, the front motor is more powerful than the rear one, so the RZ feels at best neutral when cornering under power. 

That’s fine, though: it’s not trying to be sporty, remember. And even so, the RZ musters adequate grip, while its standard steering is well weighted.

Naturally the FWD model goes without the Direct4 system. But there’s a comfortable honesty about the 300e’s straightforward ride, handling and steering.

We have also tried Lexus’s One Motion Grip steer-by-wire system on the European press launch. The system we tried was technically a prototype still. But it still worked impressively and added some sense of occasion.

Having just 150deg of movement between locks ensures you never have to take your hands off the steering ‘wheel’, which is why the yoke shape works.

Weirdly, it seems to impart ever so slightly more information about grip levels than the conventional steering. The widely variable ratio robs you of the last 5% of precision, which would be a problem on a sports car but isn’t on a comfy SUV.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

RZ450e 26.4.23 leebrimble 003 scaled

Its battery is 71.4kWh, which is smaller than key rivals. The small size is compensated by the low energy consumption of the two motors, claims Lexus. 

What’s more, under normal driving, the 4WD RZ mainly uses the smaller, less power-hungry 108bhp rear item. When you ask for full power, that naturally combines forces with the 201bhp front one, but the software sends power back and forth as it sees fit for the prevailing situation.

Not only is the efficiency poor, but I found the range indicator to be unreliable too.
Murray Scullion
Digital editor

Indeed, the official consumption figure of 3.4-3.7mpkWh is Tesla-like, but the end result is still a pretty disappointing WLTP claimed range of 272 miles, which drops to 252 miles on the 20in wheels that the vast majority of UK-bound RZs will have. 

The car's rapid-charging rates are also unimpressive, 150kW being the bare minimum we would expect from a new premium EV. 

Either way, neither range nor charging speed is a particular strength of the RZ 450e. In real-world driving, it advertises around 210 miles of usable range on a full charge, dropping to about 165 miles as soon as you turn on the air conditioning (just as both the Toyota bZ4x and Subaru Solterra will). 

Range is improved in the two-wheel drive model by ditching the 108bhp rear-mounted motor and running on the 201bhp  front one only.  WLTP range jumps to 295 miles, while the kerb weight is down from 2055kg to 1995kg.

VERDICT

lexus rz450e static 0

The RZ heralds some interesting new technology and is all the better for it on the road. 

Its practicality and interior quality are the reasons you would be drawn to it. The FWD 300e is our pick of the RZ range simply because it goes further on a charge.

If it does have a problem, it’s that there are a lot of premium SUVs, many of which can go farther and charge more quickly. But there’s likeable character, comfort and smoothness here, and Lexus knows how to look after customers.

