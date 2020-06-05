Electric classic car firm Lunaz plots expansion, new models

Classic car electrification firm Lunaz is on track to deliver its first customer models by the end of 2020 and remains committed to significant expansion plans first announced in February.

Deliveries of the Silverstone-based firm’s debut model, electrified versions of the iconic Jaguar XK120 sports coupé, will begin in the final quarter of 2020, with order books now filled for the initial production run. The firm is now taking orders for the XK120 convertible and its XK140 sibling.

The retro-styled EVs are visually unmodified but have their original petrol motors swapped for a secretive, in-house-developed electric powertrain that produces 516lb ft and 375bhp. Lunaz claims a range of more than 250 miles from an 80kWh battery pack and a 0-60mph time of less than five seconds.

Lunaz finished testing and development of the electric Jaguars before the UK went into lockdown on 23 March, subsequently taking orders via video consultation with customers. The firm claims its unique business model - supplying only to customers with whom it has a direct existing relationship - has shielded it from the issues that have affected mainstream manufacturers during the pandemic.

In addition to the flagship Jaguar models, Lunaz is now offering electric versions of the original Bentley Continental, produced from 1955 to 1965, to its extremely exclusive customer base. The first - a rare Continental S2 Flying Spur - is said to have been commissioned by a car collector who will use it as a daily driver.