How one enthusiast built the ultimate kit car for £5750

I missed two races waiting for the owner to turn up. Why? First, because I wanted to congratulate him on his incredible workmanship. I’ve spent a lifetime peering at kit cars and specials and have never seen one so beautifully finished as this. Second, because I wanted to know what lay under the skin of the JNS Special. A Jaguar engine? An Alfa twin-cam? And, finally, I wanted to know how the hell Nash had managed to build such a wonderful-looking machine for less than six thousand quid.

Eventually he arrived, explained that he’d built it from scratch over five years and that it had been inspired by pre- and post-war grand prix cars. And that it had indeed cost only £5750 to build; 7000 man-hours had gone into it – and nearly one marriage.

Several months later, we’re examining the JNS in Nash’s garage in Hythe. It’s not the first car of his own design. “I built a three-wheeler that looked fairly similar,” he explains, “but quite a few of my friends said that it would look a lot better with four wheels. I first thought about modifying it but realised pretty quickly that it would be simpler to start from scratch.”

With the bonnet off, the powerplant is revealed, and it’s not what I’d expected. “A club member had a couple of ropey Renault 5s going begging, one of which was a Gordini Turbo. I managed to buy the pair for £200 and chop them up in his barn, taking away the bits I needed.

“Building a rear-wheel-drive car is complicated because you need room for the propshaft, so I reckoned that it would be a lot easier to simply use one of the Gordini engines as it was fitted to the Renault: longitudinally-mounted with the gearbox in front. I was able to use all the Renault driveshafts, wishbones and torsion bar springs, plus brakes and hubs.”

Nash spent a long time fiddling with the turbocharger. It sits in front of the engine in the Renault, but he wanted to position the JNS’s radiator in a way that would achieve the low and narrow bodystyle he wanted: “Eventually, I came to the conclusion that having a turbocharger was just asking for a load of trouble, so I junked it and modified the engine with higher-compression pistons to restore the horsepower lost.”

How Nash managed to build such a lovely machine on such a small budget is a combination of doing virtually everything himself and using a lot of lateral thinking when it came to sourcing parts. “Some of the critical welding I farmed out to experts,” he says, “like the rear trailing arms. They’re from a Citroën 2CV, but I needed to shorten them because the rear wheels would have been too far back without doing so. I made all the moulds for the fibreglass body and made the panels, but I got a professional to paint them.”