Westfield and Chesil to launch pioneering electric kit car

West Midlands company buys Dorset-based Porsche replica maker with plans to safeguard future of 356 recreation
by Autocar
26 July 2019

Track car manufacturer Westfield has bought renowned Porsche replica producer Chesil Speedsters and will show an electric reproduction of the iconic 356 at this weekend’s Silverstone Classic event.

Founded in 1983, Westfield makes fibreglass track cars inspired by the Lotus Seven in the West Midlands. Dorset-based Chesil has been producing replicas of the 356 since 1991, with more than 500 units sold so far.

Westfield hopes to use its fibreglass production methods to "futureproof” Chesil’s flagship - a faithful recreation of Porsche’s first production model.

This weekend’s E Speedster debut is the result of months of collaboration between the two firms. Westfield calls it “the first fully electric car for the home-build market”, with existing options limited primarily to conventionally fuelled lightweight track cars.

Externally, the E Speedster is indistinguishable from later variants of the original 356, although the switch to an electric powertrain is likely to entail some chassis upgrades and modern interior technology.

Performance details and pricing are expected to be revealed at the model’s launch.

The E Speedster will be produced at Chesil’s headquarters alongside the conventionally powered Speedster, which uses chassis and powertrain components from the original Volkswagen Beetle

Westfield and Chesil will retain separate production facilities, although models for export will be built at Westfield’s Kingswinford factory to the company’s existing type approval criteria.

Westfield CEO Julian Turner said: “We see the continued global growth of the Westfield collection providing a bespoke car to meet the individual needs of our customers.”

This latest development marks another step in the continued diversification of the firm's product portfolio. In 2017, it launched a driverless shuttle bus to act as a pilot for an autonomous vehicle feasibility study in cities around the UK. 

Tej Bhola 

