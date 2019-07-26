Westfield and Chesil to launch pioneering electric kit car

Track car manufacturer Westfield has bought renowned Porsche replica producer Chesil Speedsters and will show an electric reproduction of the iconic 356 at this weekend’s Silverstone Classic event.

Founded in 1983, Westfield makes fibreglass track cars inspired by the Lotus Seven in the West Midlands. Dorset-based Chesil has been producing replicas of the 356 since 1991, with more than 500 units sold so far.

Westfield hopes to use its fibreglass production methods to "futureproof” Chesil’s flagship - a faithful recreation of Porsche’s first production model.

This weekend’s E Speedster debut is the result of months of collaboration between the two firms. Westfield calls it “the first fully electric car for the home-build market”, with existing options limited primarily to conventionally fuelled lightweight track cars.

Externally, the E Speedster is indistinguishable from later variants of the original 356, although the switch to an electric powertrain is likely to entail some chassis upgrades and modern interior technology.