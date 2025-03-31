As prices rise and belts are tightened, our search for the best value used cars intensifies.
Of course, value is largely a subjective thing and we were reminded of that recently when a reader called with news of their new Tesla Model 3.
It cost £39,000, a figure that included 15,000 miles of free charging via the company’s Supercharger network, a benefit worth around £2000.
Although the reader understood the market is choked with used Model 3s and, as a result, his new car will depreciate heavily, he loved the prospect of being its first owner.
However, those numbers got us thinking about how you can get a year-old Model 3 with 5000 miles for £29,000 and how the £10,000 the reader would have saved could at, for example, 45p per kWh (about midway between domestic and rapid-charger prices) be sufficient to pay for 122,000 miles of power.
For balance, we accept this calculation ignores the fact that the reader’s Model 3 is the latest, more efficient and better-equipped version.
The two arguments represent different perspectives on value for money but, for this guide, we will go with ours. As we hope to show, used cars represent real value for money when bought well.
It’s our choice but we are willing to accept that the car you own – the one you chose to buy with your own money after long research and weighing up its pros and cons – offers the most value for money or else why buy it?
We think that the Ford Puma is one of the best value used cars thanks to its strong efficiency and rewarding drive across all specifications.
But are there any other enthusiast cars out there that are worthy of investment? Read on as we share the best value used cars you can buy today.
You don't get to be the UK’s best-selling new car by pulling the wool over buyers’ eyes. The car? The Ford Puma, a model based on the Ford Fiesta that is one of the best-selling used cars – and by some margin.
Its balance of price, ability, freshness, desirability and equipment means it's just as appealing now as when it was new – and there are just so many different versions to choose from.
They also available everywhere from main dealers with their approved used schemes and at local independent dealers with a reputation to protect.
A determined haggler can get up to 12% off a new Puma. Not only that, but when financed on Ford’s PCP scheme, the company will also throw in a £450 deposit contribution, although you can expect the discount that the dealer offers to be smaller as result.
Last year the Puma was facelifted and gained upgraded tech but, to our eyes, the nearly new car with a few thousand miles on the clock is still the better deal.
Read our Ford Puma (2019-present) review
Never thought I'd see 'enthusiast' and 'fun to drive' alongside pictures of the Insignia, Dacia Jogger, Seat Alhambra, Skoda Superb and LR Disco...my mind has been violated.
Really enthusiast cars ;Vauxhall insignia , seat Alhambra, Dacia Jogger and Skoda Kodiaq either the writer has never experienced a driver's car , or more likely the bots have been given free rein!