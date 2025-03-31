BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: The best value used cars
UP NEXT
Why Zagato and Touring see a bright future for coachbuilding

The best value used cars

We bring you 10 of the most sensible, well-priced and genuinely fun used cars on the market today

News
Sam PhillipsJohn Evans
7 mins read
31 March 2025

As prices rise and belts are tightened, our search for the best value used cars intensifies.

Of course, value is largely a subjective thing and we were reminded of that recently when a reader called with news of their new Tesla Model 3.

It cost £39,000, a figure that included 15,000 miles of free charging via the company’s Supercharger network, a benefit worth around £2000.

Related articles

Although the reader understood the market is choked with used Model 3s and, as a result, his new car will depreciate heavily, he loved the prospect of being its first owner.

However, those numbers got us thinking about how you can get a year-old Model 3 with 5000 miles for £29,000 and how the £10,000 the reader would have saved could at, for example, 45p per kWh (about midway between domestic and rapid-charger prices) be sufficient to pay for 122,000 miles of power. 

For balance, we accept this calculation ignores the fact that the reader’s Model 3 is the latest, more efficient and better-equipped version.

The two arguments represent different perspectives on value for money but, for this guide, we will go with ours. As we hope to show, used cars represent real value for money when bought well.

It’s our choice but we are willing to accept that the car you own – the one you chose to buy with your own money after long research and weighing up its pros and cons – offers the most value for money or else why buy it?

We think that the Ford Puma is one of the best value used cars thanks to its strong efficiency and rewarding drive across all specifications. 

But are there any other enthusiast cars out there that are worthy of investment? Read on as we share the best value used cars you can buy today. 

1. Ford Puma (2019-present)

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/Best%20value%20used%20cars%20Ford%20Puma
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

You don't get to be the UK’s best-selling new car by pulling the wool over buyers’ eyes. The car? The Ford Puma, a model based on the Ford Fiesta that is one of the best-selling used cars – and by some margin.

Its balance of price, ability, freshness, desirability and equipment means it's just as appealing now as when it was new – and there are just so many different versions to choose from. 

The handling makes you question whether you’re driving a crossover at all.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

They also available everywhere from main dealers with their approved used schemes and at local independent dealers with a reputation to protect.

A determined haggler can get up to 12% off a new Puma. Not only that, but when financed on Ford’s PCP scheme, the company will also throw in a £450 deposit contribution, although you can expect the discount that the dealer offers to be smaller as result.

Last year the Puma was facelifted and gained upgraded tech but, to our eyes, the nearly new car with a few thousand miles on the clock is still the better deal.

Read our Ford Puma (2019-present) review

Finance this car with Drivenfi

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

ford ranger raptor 2023 01 powerslide
Ford Ranger Raptor
8
Ford Ranger Raptor
Skoda Enyaq review lead
Skoda Enyaq
Skoda Enyaq
honda zr v review 2023 01
Honda ZR-V
7
Honda ZR-V
Mercedes Benz E450d Estate 2025 Review pan 12
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
8
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
BMW M2 Manual 2025 Review 2025 front corner blur 211
BMW M2
9
BMW M2

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
BMW 330e review 2024 01

BMW 3 Series

BMW keeps its big-selling business saloon relevant with a dose of extra electric range for the PHEV, and the enforced demise of the diesels

Read our review
Back to top

2. BMW 3 Series (2008-2012)

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/%20best_value_used_cars_bmw_3_series
  • Design9
  • Interior9
  • Performance10
  • Ride & Handling10
  • Costs9

This generation of the 3 Series is proving reliable and the facelifted 318i saloon – the version that best satisfies our criteria and that you are most likely to find for under £5000 – is light on running costs but still has a useful 141bhp up its sleeve.

But while the 318i is the sensible man's choice, an E90-generation BMW 3 Series is even more desirable with a six-cylinder engine under its bonnet. 

Low-price, high-spec models are around if you look.
Mark Tisshaw, Editor

The 330d, especially in estate form, is a phenomenal all-rounder, delivering on both performance and economy in equal measure. 

If petrol is more to your taste, and you're willing to take a hit on economy then an early 325i or slightly more potent 330i with the atmo six-pot are both rewarding to drive. 

You could go all out on a 335i, which feels like a junior GT car thanks to its 302bhp twin-turbo straight-six, but be prepared to fork out for new turbochargers when they inevitably go wrong. 

Read our BMW 3 Series (2008-2012) review

Finance this car with Drivenfi

3. Mazda MX-5 (2005-2015)

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/%20best_value_used_cars_mazda_mx5
  • Design7
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs7

The Mk3 MX-5’s rear-drive chassis and rifle-bolt gearchange shine like a beacon. The 158bhp 2.0-litre engine is punchy but the 123bhp 1.8-litre version suits the car better, as well as being cheaper.

An absence of pace won’t deter you from the MX-5, though. Precise steering and an agile chassis means there’s plenty of grip, and yet it remains comfortable and pliant over unkempt road surfaces. 

The MX-5 needs to be stretched, but there's a laudable amount of fun in doing so.
Matt Prior, Editor-at-large

The facelifted car, which launched in 2009 with revised styling and an upgraded cabin, are also good value for money.

It also gained a more free-revving 2.0-litre engine and its suspension was turned for more agility without sacrificing on ride comfort. 

Read our Mazda MX-5 (2005-2015) review

Finance this car with Drivenfi

Advertisement
Back to top

4. Mini Cooper S (2007-2014)

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/%20best_value_used_cars_mini_cooper_s
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs8

Fun, well-built and smooth riding, the second-generation BMW Mini is a solid choice for any prospective supermini buyer. 

A healthy 173bhp from the Cooper S’s turbocharged engine makes the most of the car’s dirty character.

The toggle switches are a simple retro touch, and much cooler than mere buttons.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

When needed, an overboost function generates an extra 15lb ft of torque too. No two cars look the same but avoid falling for fancy graphics over condition.

It's brisk and refined in almost all environments, and even feels happy on longer journeys up the motorway. 

Petrol power suits the Mini’s character more, especially when driving more spiritedly on a cross country road, but many will be attracted by the Cooper D and its impressive 70mpg claimed economy. 

Look out for tired suspension, exhaust smoke and a sticky gearbox as these are all reliability sticking points. 

Read our Mini Cooper S (2007-2014) review

Finance this car with Drivenfi

5. Land Rover Discovery (2004-2010)

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best_value_used_cars_land_rover_discover
  • Design10
  • Interior8
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

As refined off-road as it is off it, the Land Rover Discovery of 2004-2010 offers a huge amount of space for the money. 

While its iffy reliability will deter many, the Discovery is the sort of family hauler we all dream of. It's big, spacious, practical and has just enough premium feel to off-set its utilitarian vibe. 

They’re superb for low road noise, mainly because they use a separate chassis with tall tyres and excellent, high-tech insulation between rigid body and under bits.
Steve Cropley, Editor-in-chief

Inside, there’s easy space for seven adults but turf all bar two of them out, fold away the middle and rear seats and your Disco has morphed into a removal van.

Flexibility is high on the agenda, and the same can be said for its drive. Even today, a well-used Disco will have no trouble navigating a muddy field or wading through a deep river.

Watch for weak spots like fragile flywheels and coolant leaks, and be prepared to fork out for the odd unexpected repair bill – warning: it might be a biggie. 

Read our Land Rover Discovery (2004-2010) review

Finance this car with Drivenfi

Advertisement
Back to top

6. Dacia Jogger (2021-today)

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best_value_used_cars_dacia_jogger
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs9

With a reputation rooted in value for money, Dacia can now also take a bow for offering one of the roomiest cars on the market. 

It’s so roomy, in fact, that the car maker will sell you a neat camping conversion that sleeps two.

I have a friend who’s looking to replace a trusty Volvo for mucky household jobs and general dog-carrying. He took one look at the Jogger and just knew it was all the car he needed. Can’t argue with design as direct as that.
Richard Lane, Deputy road test editor

But while the Jogger prides itself on interior space and versatility, it's a pleasingly fun and simple car to potter around in thanks to its cubic proportions, three-pedals and user-friendly interior.

It's quite happy being hustled down a meandering B-road, and there’s more than enough refinement here to make it pleasant on longer cruises. 

Many will be tempted by the  frugal hybrid, but the petrol is more than up to task where economy is concerned.

Either way, the Dacia is likeable, good-looking and above all, dependable – which is exactly what a family car should be. 

Read our Dacia Jogger (2021-today) review

Finance this car with Drivenfi

7. Skoda Superb Estate (2015-2024)

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best_value_used_cars_skoda_superb
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs8

Few cars can match the third-generation Skoda Superb for its balance of durability and refinement.

Even today it's one of the best value family estate cars you can buy, and an appealing proposition now that prices have fallen slightly since the launch of its successor last year.

The Superb copes admirably with UK roads, thanks to a supple ride and ample grip.
Richard Lane, Deputy road test editor

It's hugely spacious inside, has plenty of standard kit, and usable modern tech that helps it make a case for being the ultimate all-rounder, especially in wagon form. 

A broad engine line-up adds to its appeal, but we suggest you keep things simple and buy one with a 2.0-litre diesel. 

Mechanical refinement is good and it has more than enough pep to haul itself along, even when the cabin is fully loaded with passengers and luggage. 

Factor in the Superb’s strong efficiency, and you have an estate car that will easily slot into family life.

Read our Skoda Superb Estate (2015-2024) review

Finance this car with Drivenfi

Advertisement
Back to top

8. Porsche Cayenne 4.5 Turbo S AWD (2006-2007)

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/%20best_value_used_cars_porsche_cayenne
  • Design8
  • Interior9
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs7

During its short life, the original Cayenne Turbo S seemed to defy physics with its astonishing acceleration and ability to go around corners without spilling its occupants. 

Its ability to please its driver on the road was chiefly down to its fabulous 4.5-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, which made 514bhp and 530lb ft of torque for an almighty impressive 5.0sec 0-60mph time. 

Pound for pound, surely one of the best bargains in the world.
Murray Scullion, Digital editor

Now available for around £7000, the Cayenne is a steal, but far from cheap to run and can suffer from some pretty major reliability issues, from cylinder problems to coolant leaks. 

That said, there aren’t many SUVs as engaging as the Porsche, which still have the capability to entertain on, or off road. 

Read our Porsche Cayenne 4.5 Turbo S AWD (2006-2007) review

Finance this car with Drivenfi

9. Audi RS6 Avant 5.0 TFSI V10 (2008-2009)

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/best_value_used_cars_audi_rs6_avant
  • Design8
  • Interior9
  • Performance10
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs6

There are performance estate cars, and then there’s the Lamborghini V10-powered Audi RS6 Avant of the late 2000s. 

Bonkers doesn’t quite justify how beguilingly quick the RS6 is, with its twin-turbo engine requiring seven radiators to cool its searingly hot brow. 

It brings a sub-5.0sec dash to 62mph and a soundtrack that ’s clearly been refined for everyday use but has enough of the Lambo’s operatic vocals to keep things interesting.
James Disdale, Special correspondent

Prices have now tumbled to a scarcely believable £15,000, making it top value for money. Just don’t be fooled into thinking the spending stops there, ming. 

That 572bhp V10 might be a technological tour de force but look out for coolant leaks, turbocharger issues and the gearbox overheating. 

High-running costs and reliability woes aside, the V10 RS6 is the most practical rocketship around, and has enough performance to embarrass most modern supercars. 

Read our Audi RS6 Avant 5.0 TFSI V10 (2008-2009) review

Finance this car with Drivenfi

Advertisement
Back to top

10. Jaguar XKR 4.0 Supercharged Coupé (1998-2006)

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design7
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs7

Power aside, it’s the rising growl of the XKR’s supercharged V8 at full throttle that stirs the blood. 

Its eight-cylinder lump only makes 370bhp, but its rich character has helped the XKR solidify its position as a modern classic – and now you can get this desirable GT car for as little as £6000.

Supercharged V8 Jag coupe for price of a 10-year old supermini.
Murray Scullion, Digital editor

There’s comfort, without the loss of driver engagement, and there are more than enough soft-touch and plush materials inside to make it feel luxurious today. 

Being an old Jag it's not totally free of problems, so look out for a sagging roof liner, oil leaks, and of course, rust. 

Read our Jaguar XKR 4.0 Supercharged Coupé (1998-2006) review

Finance this car with Drivenfi

HOW WE CHOSE THE BEST VALUE USED CAR

What makes a car good value for money varies depending on its age, condition, specification and price. 

The Ford Puma took the top spot for its balance of price, ability, freshness, desirabilty and kit – and there are so many different versions to choose from. 

HOW WE TESTED AND SELECTED

The cars in this list have been chosen by our team of expert journalists who have collectively driven, assessed and scrutinised every car from the last 20 years. 

Once we'd established a criteria, we then selected the best enthusiast cars that met this in order to create the list of cars above. 

FAQs

How to spot a good-value cheapie

Check its provenance with HPI or similar. Scrutinise its service history and online MOT record. Inspect the body carefully, using a magnet to locate any filler. Check the tyres and brakes have a long life left. Start it from cold and test drive it thoroughly.

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.
Advertisement

Sam Phillips

Sam Phillips
Title: Staff Writer

Sam joined the Autocar team in summer 2024 and has been a contributor since 2021. He is tasked with writing used reviews and first drives as well as updating top 10s and evergreen content on the Autocar website. 

He previously led sister-title Move Electric, which covers the entire spectrum of electric vehicles, from cars to boats – and even trucks. He is an expert in new car news, used cars, electric cars, microbility, classic cars and motorsport. 

Sam graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2021 with a BA in Journalism. In his final year he produced an in-depth feature on the automotive industry’s transition to electric cars and interviewed a number of leading experts to assess our readiness for the impending ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars.

used BMW 3 Series cars for sale

 Ford Puma 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line X Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£15,498
36,617miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mini Hatch 1.5 One Classic Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2021
£13,498
24,088miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo XC40 1.5h T4 Recharge 10.7kWh Inscription Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£23,498
32,450miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2.0 P400e 13.1kWh HSE Dynamic Black Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£45,990
19,575miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 EVO United Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£14,698
31,299miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
MG3 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£9,998
24,600miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi MHEV 4 DCT AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£28,498
24,919miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Grandland X 1.2 Turbo Griffin Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£14,498
33,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Citroen C1 1.0 VTi JCC+ Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£10,998
11,916miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
9
Add a comment…
michael knight 17 December 2024
Did the editor mix-up headlines?

Never thought I'd see 'enthusiast' and 'fun to drive' alongside pictures of the Insignia, Dacia Jogger, Seat Alhambra, Skoda Superb and LR Disco...my mind has been violated.

Henry31936 14 December 2024

This is a fantastic guide to finding the best value in used cars! It’s always helpful to have expert advice when navigating the used car market. For anyone in Napa, CA, looking for quality pre-owned vehicles, I recommend checking out Napaford for a great selection and trustworthy service. Thanks for sharing this valuable resource! 

Sikeay123 24 November 2024

Really enthusiast cars ;Vauxhall insignia , seat Alhambra, Dacia Jogger and Skoda Kodiaq either the writer has never experienced a driver's car , or  more likely  the bots have been given  free rein!

Latest Reviews

ford ranger raptor 2023 01 powerslide
Ford Ranger Raptor
8
Ford Ranger Raptor
Skoda Enyaq review lead
Skoda Enyaq
Skoda Enyaq
honda zr v review 2023 01
Honda ZR-V
7
Honda ZR-V
Mercedes Benz E450d Estate 2025 Review pan 12
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
8
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
BMW M2 Manual 2025 Review 2025 front corner blur 211
BMW M2
9
BMW M2

View all car reviews