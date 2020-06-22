Jaguar eyes compact hatchback to succeed XE and XF

Jaguar is weighing up a number of options for replacing its slow-selling XE and XF saloons, including a radical electrified saloon and a smaller, hatchback-style model.
The next 12 months will be crucial for Jaguar Land Rover as it attempts to recover from the huge financial disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It’s also a period in which the Jaguar brand will come under intense scrutiny as it searches for a formula that will deliver at least one more big-volume new vehicle to boost profits.
Jaguar hasn’t ruled out directly replacing the two saloons but, with the market shifting away from such models, Autocar understands the firm is considering radical alternatives. One option is to replace both with a single, eco-focused compact saloon, likely offering both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.
The other option, as hinted at by new Jaguar design chief Julian Thomson recently, would be to look at building a smaller car. Possibly about 4.5 metres long, it would be more elegant and styled in a more classical way than Germany’s aggressively machined premium cars.
“I’d love to do some smaller cars,” Thomson told Autocar, “and it feels as though the time is right. Jaguar needs a global product that could appeal to younger buyers, and more females as well.
“Our values are ideal for owners who want more efficient cars but still like design quality, luxury and cars that are nice to drive.
“But it’s a tough sector. You need big numbers, which means big factories and a big organisation to sell them. But that’s definitely where I would like us to be.”
With the design language of most rivals focused on visual aggression, Thomson has clearly spotted the same opening as Ferrari when it launched the Roma coupé under ‘la nuova dolce vita’ branding: a classically styled car standing out in its line-up.
Join the debate
Andy_Cowe
Nice, but still big
The render of the blue car looks nice, and I like the idea of a smaller Jaguar, but 4.5 metres is still big. The 1-series that is suggested as a base is smaller. It is the size of the 2 series coupe, which has a boot on the back.
themiffyiffy
The Artist drawing is nice
I seriously doubt the financial would work out unless they can justify the premium. I would go for a full hybrid version of the car. But my next car highly likely will be the new Sienna hybrid.
CarNut170
A hot hatch Jaguar....
Literally the last OEM to reach the conclusion that every single other car maker globally has - petrol heads like hatchbacks.
Nil pois to the British marque.
For anyone who has any idea about vehicle strategy - this has been the obvious route for Jag for 2 decades, before they even completed the XF even.
They don't have deep enough pockets to beat the Germans at saloons, hot hatches? Perhaps.
They certainly have some decent dynamics tuning talents.
Add your comment