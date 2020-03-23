Jaguar Land Rover to invest £1bn in three new UK-built EVs

Jaguar Land Rover is set to establish itself as one of the world’s leading makers of electric vehicles by converting its historic Castle Bromwich plant into a specialist EV production centre.
According to sources, three new pure-electric models will be rolling off the production lines by the end of next year to join the existing electric Jaguar I-Pace in showrooms.
The move is part of a major £1 billion investment in both Castle Bromwich and JLR’s factory in Solihull. Both are set to be massively overhauled in preparation for the British manufacturer’s new Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) platform.
Despite relatively poor sales last year (the company sold 161,601 units, down 10% on the 2018), Jaguar is also getting a significant boost in the form of two new flagship models.
JLR has already confirmed that the replacement for the Jaguar XJ luxury saloon will be a battery-electric model. However, it’s understood that Castle Bromwich will also produce two more vehicles, both crossovers. Land Rover’s upcoming ‘Road Rover’ will be sold as a pure EV, while the new Jaguar J-Pace flagship will also be built at the plant as an EV.
Kamelo
Jaguar
Gosh, with all this 'Jaguar activity' within JLR, you'd think the Jaguar brand was doing well. Absolutely no real global interest in the Jaguar brand, with lacklustre, inconsistent product still - in 2020 - across their range.
Volvo's idea was much better. And all their success with just one brand. All that's required if you have the right product matched to the right brand.
Ad99
Long term partner
JLR needs a long term partner. If it is to survive Tata need to let go. BMW would be a good it but Kia might be evenbetter. JLR simply cannot survive, invest and innovative on current volumes.
scotty5
Sorry to brng Brexit up again but
Another kick in the teeth for all you remoaners. If we voted Brexit I thought the UK car industry ( what's left after most of it was decimated whilst were were part of the EU remember ) was going to collapse and there would be no investment?
Rtfazeberdee
scotty5 wrote:
We haven't left with no deal as yet which will decimate JIT manufacturing unless JLR start to make all the parts they need in this country and this is JLR's own internal investment. We'll just have to see just how much JLR vehicles will cost when export taxes are applied and how that will affect exports. Then we'll see how long it takes for them to start making more cars in Slovakia for the EU market - quote from JLR about Nitra, Slovakia "The creation of new international factories allows Jaguar Land Rover to offer its customers even more exciting new models, protect against currency fluctuations " - that will take jobs away from UK
scotty5
rewriting history
We'll I couldn't have put it better than yourself, a deal has yet to be agreed, there is still a possibility of no deal but investment is still taking place? That isn't what remoaners said would happen.
I've been saying it from day 1 of the Brexit debate, the outcome never mattered, whether we voted for or against Brexit would make little difference. It's global conditions which didcates where investment takes place.
Nobody could have predicted what is happening today but again it's being played out on the global stage. As for the EU, well all member states ignored the advice given by Brussels and acted alone. The EU has been completely overrulled and become largely redundant in all of this crisis. Who knows there may well be no EU when this mess is over and we find ourselves having to negotiate with European countries individually.
PS - The decision to build the Slovakia plant was taken well before Brexit was even a term. The concept, design and construction was started before the vote and whilst we were a full member of the EU. They were always going to build there. Sorry but we can't allow people to rewrite history to suit their argument.
Peter Cavellini
Jaguar
The only one I admire is the F type, the others I don't look at twice, there's no Jaguarness if you like, there generic looking, nothing other than the badges to indentify it.
