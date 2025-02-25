Of all the BMW 2 Series variants on sale today, you would be forgiven for regarding the 2 Series Gran Coupé as the oft-forgotten middle sibling.

Now back for its second generation, the Gran Coupe sits alongside the 2 Series Coupé and the chunkier 2 Series Active Tourer. It also occupies a difficult market position of being just below the remarkable 3 Series, a shining gem that it has previously struggled to match.

The Gran Coupe has filled a niche market segment for the German car brand since 2020. A four-door, compact coupe-cum-saloon, it pairs a rakish body style with front-wheel drive power in a refreshed bid to rival the Mercedes-Benz CLA.

We thought the previous 2 Series Gran Coupe was slightly contrived and awkward, but does this new model make it a more appealing proposition? Read on for our full review.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé line-up at a glance

The UK gets just two powertrains for the 2 Series Gran Coupe. Diesel leaves the range leaving a new mild hybrid petrol, badged 220, and the more powerful M235.

Power ranges from 167bhp to 296bhp, with 0-62mph dispatched in less than five seconds in range-topping cars.