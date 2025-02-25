BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe review

Can the second-generation version emerge from the 3 Series’ shadow?

Of all the BMW 2 Series variants on sale today, you would be forgiven for regarding the 2 Series Gran Coupé as the oft-forgotten middle sibling.

Now back for its second generation, the Gran Coupe sits alongside the 2 Series Coupé and the chunkier 2 Series Active Tourer. It also occupies a difficult market position of being just below the remarkable 3 Series, a shining gem that it has previously struggled to match.

The Gran Coupe has filled a niche market segment for the German car brand since 2020. A four-door, compact coupe-cum-saloon, it pairs a rakish body style with front-wheel drive power in a refreshed bid to rival the Mercedes-Benz CLA.

We thought the previous 2 Series Gran Coupe was slightly contrived and awkward, but does this new model make it a more appealing proposition? Read on for our full review. 

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé line-up at a glance

The UK gets just two powertrains for the 2 Series Gran Coupe. Diesel leaves the range leaving a new mild hybrid petrol, badged 220, and the more powerful M235. 

Power ranges from 167bhp to 296bhp, with 0-62mph dispatched in less than five seconds in range-topping cars.

Version Power
220 167bhp
M235 296bhp

DESIGN & STYLING

7
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe side

Like its forebear, the new one sits on the UKL2 platform, shared with the BMW X1 SUV and BMW 1 Series hatch.

In its basic 220 form, the Gran Coupé sends power to the front wheels but our test car, the range-topping M235 xDrive, is four-wheel drive.

The most obvious differences concern the Gran Coupé’s exterior. It was never considered much of a head-turner, but changes introduced for this second-generation car include a new look to match that of the smaller 1 Series.

It’s 20mm longer and 25mm taller than before, gaining a new front end with a more rounded snout.

The Gran Coupé also gets mechanical revisions similar to those in the updated 1 Series, including a more rigid body structure and chassis connections, the benefits of which include more precise steering and enhanced agility.

Changes have been made to help improve ride quality, too, with the addition of new frequency-selective shock absorbers.

Our M235 sits 8mm lower than the 220 and gets Sport steering, for improved handling precision, and Adaptive M suspension to boost athleticism and long-distance comfort.

The engine bay of this M-badged variant also features a strut brace (optional in the standard 220) and the car sits on 18in wheels.

INTERIOR

8
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe front interior

Increasing the Gran Coupé’s length by 20mm was partly to improve interior space

There’s certainly enough room up front to accommodate most drivers, while rear leg room and head room below that sloping roofline are passable for passengers up to around 6ft tall.

The boot measures 430 litres, which is down on the 460 litres offered by the rival Mercedes-Benz CLA. It’s a haven for technology, though.

Standard equipment includes BMW’s Live Cockpit Plus, which integrates a 10.7in touchscreen with a 10.25in digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting and the latest, ninth-generation iDrive system.

There are heated seats upholstered in faux leather in what is a largely comfortable cabin, with soft-touch materials on the dashboard, armrests and doors, and smart, hand-milled aluminium trim positioned above the glovebox.

BMW’s latest infotainment is clear to read and mostly intuitive to navigate. I was particularly confused by the sat-nav, though, which was distracting and a mess to read on screen.

It’s a quick and snappy system with augmented reality, panoramic cameras and voice control, but it added a touch of stress to driving in unfamiliar surroundings – and BMW’s rotary controller of old is sorely missed.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

8
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe side on bridge

In the UK, the new Gran Coupé is offered with two powertrain choices.

The diesel 220d has been dropped from the range in the UK but it remains available elsewhere in Europe. The entry-level 220 is driven by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with 167bhp and 48V mild-hybrid assistance.

The M235 uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit with 296bhp and 295lb ft. It can sprint from 0-62mph in 4.9sec. 

We have yet to sample the 220, but the M235 feels muscular under harder acceleration.

Power is delivered smoothly and the car’s seven-speed Steptronic transmission is quick to change up yet slow to change down.

BMW’s turbo four doesn’t sound particularly endearing, but it will comfortably match a Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 for performance.

RIDE & HANDLING

7
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe ride and handling

The previous 2 Series Gran Coupé was capable in corners but offered little dynamic sophistication. It’s the same with this second generation car, which has capable and direct steering but is short of engagement or excitement.

Despite its competency, there’s not much here for the enthusiast, who would most likely receive more enjoyment from the rear-wheel drive 3 Series.

That said, most Gran Coupé drivers will be satisfied with how easy the car is to place, with four-wheel drive and Adaptive M suspension further bolstering its stability.

Visibility is excellent too, owing to a near-perfect and easily adjustable driving position. Ride comfort and general refinement are reasonable and the car soaks up most speed bumps and cobbled streets smoothly.

Despite some slight excitability to the ride on the motorway, the Gran Coupé would be a fine long-distance car – with the caveat that we haven’t yet driven it in the UK, where our battered roads could be its undoing.

VERDICT

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe parked

In M235 guise, it’s quick enough and its mechanical changes are welcome, but it’s not quite as dynamic or engaging to drive as an M Sport-badged car could and should be.

Many of its qualities are satisfactory rather than superb, and the regular 2 Series Coupé is more rewarding for the enthusiast.

Ultimately, though, for drivers who want a practical, athletic saloon-cum-coupé, the Gran Coupé makes some sense.

The trouble is, at this price, you could just get a 3 Series, albeit a slower one – and, on this evidence, you probably should.

