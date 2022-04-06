First drive: 2022 Genesis GV60 prototype UK review

The new GV60 marks a subtle reinvention of Genesis. Which might surprise you, since it seems like barely a year since Hyundai brought its premium brand to the UK – because, of course, it is.
While there’s nothing in the name to give it away, the GV60 is the first bespoke electric car from Genesis and as such showcases its impending future as an electric-only brand offering a Korean-spiced alternative to the premium Germans.
While they’ve been generally likeable, Genesis’s ICE offerings so far have failed to really sell that vision – but there are good reasons to think the GV60 can change that.
That’s because the GV60 has good family genetics in the form of the Hyundai Motor Group’s advanced E-GMP platform, as used by the excellent Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. You probably know the chief traits of that by now: flat floor, good efficiency, 800V electrics, 350kW ultra-fast charging. But how will E-GMP’s potential translate to a properly premium experience?
Our first dynamic taste of the GV60 comes in a pre-production car (you can tell from the big stickers that read ‘PRE-PRODUCTION’) and isn’t in a specification that will reach the UK. The suspension on this EV is a mash-up of Korean and US spec and the software isn’t the final version. Hence the lack of a star rating.
It has the Sport Plus powertrain: two 215bhp motors that combine to offer 429bhp, rising to 482bhp if you press the big ‘Boost’ button on the steering wheel. Predictably, it has a mound of torque and a 0-62mph time of 4.0sec. So it’s the most powerful E-GMP car yet to reach the market, albeit at the punchy price of £65,405.
The fresh styling approach Genesis has taken with the GV60 is readily apparent, with a smoother, softer and perhaps slightly less austere feel than the firm’s ICE range. It certainly has presence, especially when finished in Day-Glo-style São Paulo Lime paint.
This thing looks like a metallic frog on wheels! Not a fan of the interior colour scheme either.
I still haven't seen any Genesis cars on the roads where I live in London.
Wonder if they're hitting sales targets?
This ev in my eyes just looks a bit boring, the Kia and Hyundai models off the same platform are way more interesting. Looks like Hyundai have had to resort to the old marketing trick of painting the cars in lurid colours to attempt to get them noticed.