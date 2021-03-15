BACK TO ALL NEWS
BMW iX and i4 to adopt eighth-gen iDrive system
Volkswagen Group to open six European gigafactories by 2030

BMW iX and i4 to adopt eighth-gen iDrive system

Upcoming electric saloon and flagship SUV will have half the number of physical buttons as a result
15 March 2021

BMW has detailed its new iDrive control system, confirming it will be launched in the electric-powered iX SUV before featuring in the i4 saloon later this year.

Described as the “most powerful “ yet developed by BMW,  the eighth-generation system comes 20 years after iDrive made its debut in the fourth-generation 7-series, bringing with it the rotary controller and central display that continue to play a key role in the latest incarnation of the German car maker’s operating system.  

Underpinning the changes is a new generation of high-resolution displays and touch controls – all supported by a significantly upgraded software package aimed at improving the speed of commands, allowing a broader range of personalized functions and more extensive over-the-air software updates with significantly faster download speeds.

The most distinctive addition to the physical components is BMW’s new curved display. In the iX, it groups a 12.3-in instrument display together with a 14.9-in infotainment display in a single panel with a resolution of 200ppi. The free standing display is mounted atop the dashboard and angled slightly towards the driver.

The functions housed within the curved display can be operated either by a rotary controller mounted within the centre control with a touch function or alternatively via touch screen, conversational speech and gesture controls.

New three-dimensional graphics and operating menus are used for the curved display, bringing what BMW calls a “more immersive user experience” and “greater detail” across three different modes: Efficient, Sport and Individual. An additional “Calm” mode allows the driver to reduce the amount of information to just the speed of the vehicle. Further modes are planned to be developed and made available for download, according to BMW.

In a departure from the existing seventh-generation iDrive system, BMW has added a new “My Modes” function. It replaces the Drive Experience Control, allowing the driver to pre-set up to 10 different parameters.

BMW says the adoption of the new iDrive system has allowed it to reduce the number of physical buttons by half; the climate control, air conditioning and other ancillary functions are operated digitally.  

Supporting the new curved display is a further developed head-up display unit also using new graphics and new augmented reality functions.

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Mercedes AMG GLB35 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Premium Plus 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen ID 4 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen ID 4 1st Edition Pro Performance 2021 UK review

porsche 911 targa 2021 338

Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Edition 2021 UK review

1 Ford Mustang Mach E 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach-E RWD 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Golf R 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

The new iDrive system also incorporates capacitive touch controls mounted on a new generation steering wheel featuring an unusual hexagonal shaped rim as well as a slider arrangement for gear selection in place of BMW’s traditional gear lever.  

The eighth-generation iDrive is the first from BMW to support 5G networking with high data bandwidth for faster over-the-air software updates and what the German car maker calls over-the-air retrofitting which allows owners to upgrade functions such as the lighting and driving assist systems in markets where the technology is supported.

As part of the upgrades brought to BMW’s new iDrive system, the digital services for the navigation, parking and charging are now fully integrated into BMW’s cloud-based Map system. It uses probability models based on information provided by HERE map – the former Nokia company now controlled by BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz.

3
MkVII Golf GTI 15 March 2021

Who is actually going to buy an iX? It's literally the ugliest looking walrus looking van I've ever seen. It makes the i3 look attractive which is something I never thought would be possible. 

xxxx 15 March 2021

Maybe the bmw designers should replace their keyboards with a touch pad, only then will see the errors of their ways.

Will86 15 March 2021

Just try typing on any tablet, it's horrible. BMW nailed their iDrive a few years back and the fact that you had easy tactile shortcut buttons around the rotary controller, plus programable presents on the centre console and separate climate controls made the system intuitive and easy to use, especially when driving.  This feels like change for the sake or it rather than progress that actually benefits the customer.

