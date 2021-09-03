BACK TO ALL NEWS
Hot Hyundai Ioniq 5 N prepares for 2023 launch

Development version of bespoke electric model features lowered suspension and performance tyres
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
3 September 2021

Hyundai has committed to offering electric models under its N performance division in the near-future - and what's understood to be a hot version of the Ioniq 5 has now been spied testing.

A new version of the electric SUV has been snapped in action on public roads near the Nürburgring, where the European arm of the N division is based. 

Although disguised, the upgraded EV pictured has a more aggressive front end with a new lower grille opening, flanked by two air dams. Wider wheel arches also feature, housing new five-spoke alloys and larger brakes. A new spoiler is present at the rear end with a dual-segment design that dips in the centre.

Following the unveiling of the RN22e electric conceptTill Wartenberg, vice-president of N brand-management and motorsport, confirmed that Ioniq 5 N sales will begin in 2023. Autocar also reported that the Ioniq 5 N will feature a 'drift mode' similar to that on the 577bhp Kia EV6 GT, with which the Ioniq 5 shares its platform.

Hyundai has already launched N-badged versions of the i20, i30, i30 Fastback, Kona and the US-market Veloster and is committed to expanding the line-up of N and N-Line models to 18 by the end of 2022. 

The South Korean brand has previously shown the hydrogen-powered 670bhp N Vision 74 concept car, while there is already an electric racing version of the Veloster N for the Pure ETCR series.

The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai’s first bespoke EV on the Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP platform and as such would be a natural choice for a range-topping N version.

Car review
1 hyundai ioniq 5 2021 fd norway plates hero front

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai’s first dedicated electric car arrives in the UK in its highest specification

harf 11 August 2022

Whatever they've done to it I hope they've sorted out that horrible lower 10-15cm of silver plastic adornment which otherwise cheapens a very interesting piece of design.

 So often designers don't seem to know what to do with this extra bit of metal they need to design compared to a standard 5 foot hatch. 

harf 11 August 2022

5 door

artill 3 September 2021

This reminds me of an MG Maestro. Not a good looking car in its own right, and you do wonder who thought a sporty version would be a good thing, yet it actually seems to work. Still no looker, but if it adds some driving fun (is that possible in an EV?) then why not

567 3 September 2021

@shiftright - yes it's an SUV (crossover) due to having a higher ground clearance than a normal car.

