Hot Hyundai Ioniq 5 N prepares for 2023 launch

Hyundai has committed to offering electric models under its N performance division in the near-future - and what's understood to be a hot version of the Ioniq 5 has now been spied testing.

A new version of the electric SUV has been snapped in action on public roads near the Nürburgring, where the European arm of the N division is based.

Although disguised, the upgraded EV pictured has a more aggressive front end with a new lower grille opening, flanked by two air dams. Wider wheel arches also feature, housing new five-spoke alloys and larger brakes. A new spoiler is present at the rear end with a dual-segment design that dips in the centre.

Following the unveiling of the RN22e electric concept, Till Wartenberg, vice-president of N brand-management and motorsport, confirmed that Ioniq 5 N sales will begin in 2023. Autocar also reported that the Ioniq 5 N will feature a 'drift mode' similar to that on the 577bhp Kia EV6 GT, with which the Ioniq 5 shares its platform.

Hyundai has already launched N-badged versions of the i20, i30, i30 Fastback, Kona and the US-market Veloster and is committed to expanding the line-up of N and N-Line models to 18 by the end of 2022.

The South Korean brand has previously shown the hydrogen-powered 670bhp N Vision 74 concept car, while there is already an electric racing version of the Veloster N for the Pure ETCR series.

The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai’s first bespoke EV on the Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP platform and as such would be a natural choice for a range-topping N version.