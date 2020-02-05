Gallery: the best of New Delhi motor show 2020

Kia Sonet

The Sonet is a new SUV that will enter production later this year as the firm’s smallest SUV. Previewed in concept form in Delhi today, the Sonet is a sister car to the Hyundai Venue, which was first revealed in New York last year. Kia is a relatively new entrant to the Indian market, whereas sibling brand Hyundai is second only to Maruti Suzuki in terms of market share and whose own Creta, an SUV that sits below the Kona in its global range, has been all-conquering as SUVs gain popularity in India. The second-generation Creta will be unveiled later in the week at the show.

Skoda Vision IN

Skoda has announced ambitious plans to increase its sales almost eightfold in India over the next few years to 100,000 units and much of that success relies on how well the production version of its new Vision IN SUV is received. The Vision IN is underpinned by a locally tuned version of the MQB A0 platform that uses more than 90% of local parts as well as raised ground clearance to make it more suitable to India’s poor road conditions. Sales will start by the end of the year and it will be joined by a new notchback using shared underpinnings next year.

Volkswagen Taigun

The Taigun, a name first used on concepts in 2012 and 2014 when it was based on the Up city car, finally makes production in 2020 but this time based on the MQB A0 platform as a sibling to the Skoda Vision IN. Like the Skoda, it will end up with a closely related notchback sharing its underpinnings. Intriguingly, Skoda is viewed as a more premium brand than VW in India and it is Skoda that has been chosen to be in charge of the Volkswagen Group’s operations in India.