Volkswagen launches new Taigun crossover in India

Volkswagen has unveiled the Taigun, a small SUV designed specifically for the Indian market and due to go into production in 2021, at the New Delhi Auto Expo.

The new machine, similar in size to the European-market T-Cross, is closely related to the Skoda Vision IN concept that has also been unveiled at the event. Both machines are built on a new local market version of Volkswagen’s MQB A0 modular platform, and will be built alongside each other in the country.

The production version of the Taigun will be the first Volkswagen model launched under the VW Group’s ‘India 2.0’ project, which includes an £847 million investment in the country.

The Taigun is marginally longer than the T-Cross, with a wheelbase of 2651mm. It also offers an increased 205mm of ground clearance, in order to better cope with India’s rougher roads. The exterior design is bespoke to the Taigun, with a more upright design than the T-Cross and greater use of chrome to reflect local tastes. Inside, the concept features a digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch central touchscreen.

According to Autocar India, the Taigun will be powered by a 130hp, 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, with a CNG-powered version also being considered.

The MQB A0 IN platform will be refined by a new Volkswagen Group technical centre in Pune, India, and the firm says 90% of the parts used to build it will be sourced from the country – with the goal to increase that to 95%.

Pricing has yet to be finalised, but it is expected to be set to compete with the best-selling Kia Seltos. That is a change of direction for Volkswagen, which has traditionally used higher price points in India.