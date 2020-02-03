New Skoda Vision IN is bespoke SUV for Indian market

Skoda has used the New Delhi Auto Expo to reveal a bespoke-to-India SUV concept called the Vision IN.

Set to enter production largely unchanged in early 2021, the new SUV is about the same size as the European market Kamiq. However, it is based on the VW Group’s locally produced MQB-A0-IN platform, itself specially adapted to the needs of the Indian market.

It is hoped that the small SUV will help Skoda increase its annual Indian sales almost eight-fold to 100,000, and its global sales figure to 2m by 2030, up from 1.24m currently. While a European launch is unlikely, Skoda is planning to export the Vision IN to other markets, with Mexico confirmed first recipient.

It forms part of the ‘India 2.0’ project, in which Skoda - presumably deemed the most suitable of VW Group's brands for the market - is taking the lead. Both the Czech brand’s and VW brand’s operations were consolidated in India because doing so “enables coordinated, faster decision-making and increases efficiency by exploiting existing synergies”, therefore strengthening the Group’s position against the dominant Asian brands that make up much of the competition.

The Volkswagen Group is investing €1bn in Indian-market cars like the Skoda Vision IN and new Volkswagen Taigun, and plans for the two brands to attain a 5% domestic market share in the medium term.