Renault’s budget electric City K-ZE targets Europe

Chinese-market baby EV is heading for Europe, possibly with Dacia badging and a £10k price
Richard Bremner Autocar
28 October 2019

Renault’s budget all-electric City K-ZE small car is to be upgraded for European sale. It could be badged as a Dacia and is likely to kick-start the group’s future shared mobility initiative.

The Renault Group’s official line is that “it will announce a variant of K-ZE, adapted to Europe, as an entry point into zero-emissions-in-use mobility” and it wouldn’t confirm or deny the use of Dacia branding when questioned.

The K-ZE is a small A-segment SUV, keenly priced from £6900 in China to attract younger buyers.

According to Renault’s head of electric vehicles, Gilles Normand: “A special version of the K-ZE will come to Europe.”

The European version is likely to have safety equipment upgrades and possibly a small improvement to its official NEDC range of 155 miles.

The limited range enables Renault to keep the price low and, Normand said, the need for a big range is less important because this is a city car.

In Chinese specification, the K-ZE has a 44bhp, 88lb ft electric motor. It needs seven seconds to reach 37mph and has a top speed of 65mph.

Renault brand boss Thierry Bolloré told Autocar at last month’s Frankfurt show that the firm is looking at how to bring an EV to Europe for “around £10,000”.

The K-ZE was designed at the outset as a global model and will have been engineered in several forms. It will, however, be produced in only one plant – Shiyan, China – to contain costs.

Within Renault’s electric line-up, the K-ZE sits beneath the recently upgraded Zoe, but it could also make an affordable entry into electric motoring for Renault-owned Dacia.

Renault Zoe

Renault Zoe

Bespoke battery-powered supermini aims to advance the cause of electric cars at the mainstream end of the market

Renault’s vice-president of sales, Olivier Murguet, recently confirmed that the brand will launch the K-ZE in Europe despite the decline in the smallcar market, because it believes the small electric SUV will be an “ideal car for car sharing”.

Claiming that young people are shifting away from buying cars into more flexible rental platforms, Murguet said: “They will rent this kind of car and this is why we believe the day an A-segment EV comes to the market in Europe, it could have a huge success in car sharing.”

