BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed preview
UP NEXT
The best 10 used city cars for 2022

2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed preview

The annual Sussex-based motor show is back with a BMW M-themed central sculpture
Autocar
News
3 mins read
3 June 2022

The Goodwood Festival of Speed returns this year and we’re expecting the event to be as jam-packed as ever, with a plethora of reveals and debuts on the cards. 

The event, which runs from Thursday 23 June to Sunday 26 June, will give us a first look at some of 2022's most exciting cars and showcase the huge diversity of today's car parc.

Here’s our guide to the festival’s biggest unveilings.

Related articles

BMW M3 Touring

We’ve still not officially seen the long-awaited, estate-bodied BMW M3 Touring, but the German car maker has confirmed that the car will make an appearance at this year’s Festival of Speed as part of the 50th anniversary of its M performance division. It will feature the same turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine as the M3 saloon which boasts 473bhp – or 503bhp in top-flight Competition form – and will therefore be one of the most potent and fastest estate cars in the world.  

BMW M4 CSL 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

001 ford fiesta st front cornering 2022
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
001 vw tiguan allspace cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
001 catherman 420 cup cornering 2022
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
1 Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 tracking
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
000 bmw ix tracking front 2022
BMW iX M60 2022 review
BMW iX M60 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The M3 Touring isn’t the only highly anticipated performance model expected from the German brand. The limited-run BMW M4 CSL will also take to the German firm's stand, showing off its stripped-back mechanicals and pumped-up powertrain. With 542bhp and 479lb ft, it’s the most powerful BMW M3 or M4 model ever built, and arrives exactly 50 years after the legendary 3.0 CSL was launched. 

Fisker Ocean

Following a public debut in Barcelona back in February, the electric Fisker Ocean SUV will rival the Audi Q4 E-tron and BMW iX3 when it goes on sale from the end of 2023. Fisker claims a range of up to 350 miles with a 0-62mph sprint of 3.6sec in its most powerful guise. 

Ford Ranger Raptor

Advertisement
Back to top

The new Ford Ranger Raptor has received a huge power boost, with the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine in the previous model being replaced by a powerful 3.0-litre petrol V6. Power now stands at 284bhp and 362lb ft, while it has also received an extensive redesign heavily influenced by the US-only Ford F-150 Raptor. 

Genesis Electrified GV70 

We first saw the Genesis Electrified G70 at the Guangzhou motor show in November last year, but it will appear on the ground in the UK for the first time at this year’s festival of speed. Based on the standard Genesis GV70, the all-electric version claims a range of around 310 miles with 482bhp on tap. 

Lexus LFA 

Advertisement
Back to top

This is a big one: Lexus is set to publicly debut its all-electric supercar, which will serve as a successor to the Lexus LFA. With a 2030 launch planned, production is still distant - but the Japanese luxury car maker has promised a concept version will be on full display. We might hear some technical figures too. 

Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance

Another German performance model receiving a UK debut is the tongue-twisting Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance. It’s AMG’s first plug-in hybrid, with a mouth-watering 831bhp on tap. But that’s not all - torque has been seriously uprated to a ground-shaking 1082lb ft. 

Mercedes-AMG One

Advertisement
Back to top

Touted as a Formula 1 car for the road, the 1049bhp Mercedes-AMG One is propelled by a turbocharged 1.6-litre grand prix engine mated to four electric motors. It’s the firm’s fastest ever production car with a top speed of 219mph, overtaking the 214mph Mercedes CLK GTR from 24 years ago. Could we see it on display in West Sussex? 

Porsche Cayman GT4 E-Performance 

Another phonemically powerful electric racer, the Porsche Cayman GT4 E-Performance produces a staggering 1072bhp from four electric motors. It’s based on the chassis of a Porsche Cayman GT4 RS, with other parts sourced from the Porsche 911 RSR GTE. 

Porsche 911 Sport Classic

Advertisement
Back to top

The Porsche 911 Classic is the latest revival into the firm’s heritage design collection, with retro design cues which pay homage to one of the company’s most famous and history models - the 1972 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7. Its appearance at Goodwood will be an international public premiere. 

Prodrive P25

Banbury-based Prodrive will hand a public debut to the P25, a performance restomod based on the 22B generation Subaru Impreza. We’ve only seen a sketch of it so far, which shows it looks almost identical to its inspiration. Most of the key changes come under the bonnet, which is home to a 2.5-litre flat-four engine producing 400bhp. 

Used cars for sale

 Hyundai I10 1.0 S 5dr
2015
£4,780
69,387miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 208 1.0 Vti Active 5dr
2015
£4,980
60,850miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Punto 1.2 Pop 3dr
2015
£4,990
48,195miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Kia Rio 1.4 Crdi 3 Ecodynamics 3dr
2015
£4,995
83,126miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Viva 1.0 Sl 5dr
2016
£4,999
75,458miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 0.9 Tce Ambiance 5dr
2015
£5,000
41,989miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,058
54,834miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2015
£5,158
63,386miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Feel 3dr
2017
£5,187
73,502miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

001 ford fiesta st front cornering 2022
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
001 vw tiguan allspace cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
001 catherman 420 cup cornering 2022
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
1 Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 tracking
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
000 bmw ix tracking front 2022
BMW iX M60 2022 review
BMW iX M60 2022 review

View all latest drives