2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed preview

The Goodwood Festival of Speed returns this year and we’re expecting the event to be as jam-packed as ever, with a plethora of reveals and debuts on the cards.

The event, which runs from Thursday 23 June to Sunday 26 June, will give us a first look at some of 2022's most exciting cars and showcase the huge diversity of today's car parc.

Here’s our guide to the festival’s biggest unveilings.

BMW M3 Touring

We’ve still not officially seen the long-awaited, estate-bodied BMW M3 Touring, but the German car maker has confirmed that the car will make an appearance at this year’s Festival of Speed as part of the 50th anniversary of its M performance division. It will feature the same turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine as the M3 saloon which boasts 473bhp – or 503bhp in top-flight Competition form – and will therefore be one of the most potent and fastest estate cars in the world.

BMW M4 CSL