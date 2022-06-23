BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: McLaren P1 Spider: Lanzante reveals open-roof hyper-hybrid
UP NEXT
New Ford Supervan 4 is race-ready EV showcase with 1973bhp

McLaren P1 Spider: Lanzante reveals open-roof hyper-hybrid

Renowned engineering firm will build just five convertible versions of the legendary P1 hypercar
News
2 mins read
23 June 2022

British engineering firm Lanzante has revealed an open-top version of the McLaren P1 hybrid hypercar.

Named the McLaren P1 Spider, the highly exclusive creation features many subtle differences to the standard P1 in order to accommodate the open roof.

As the roof of the P1 normally features one of the main cooling ducts for the twin-turbocharged V8 engine, Lanzante had to modify the rest of the body to reroute air into the engine.

Related articles

Carbonfibre buttresses with new air intakes rise up behind the cabin to help aerodynamics and feed cool air straight into the turbochargers, while a “floating fin” around the side of the car forces air around the A-pillar and into the large side intakes to keep the engine cool.

The engine itself is more visible than it is on the standard P1, as it's now located underneath a removable clamshell rather than the single-piece rear end of the standard car. Subtle changes to the front wings and doors help to retain the P1’s flowing bodywork.

The chassis has been modified to make sure that no rigidity has been lost from the P1’s original Monocell design, with the lower half being significantly strengthened.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Kia Picanto GT Line front tracking
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
001 vw taigo cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
001 citroen e c4 front trackin 2022
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
McLaren P1

McLaren P1 2014-2015

With hybrid hypercars from Porsche and Ferrari on the horizon, the stakes couldn't be higher - so has the P1 risen to the challenge?

Read our review
Back to top

The interior has been slightly updated: the reupholstered seats are finished in leather and weather-resistant Superfabric and complemented by satin carbonfibre trim and black switchgear.

Lanzante said performance remains unchanged, with the 3.8-litre V8 and hybrid system producing a combined 903bhp and propelling the car from 0-62mph in 2.8sec and onto a top speed of 217mph.

The changes were designed by Paul Howse, who previously designed the original P1, with the intention of keeping the styling as close to that of the original car as possible.

Five P1 Spiders will be made, all converted from existing P1 coupés. Lanzante expects the first customer car to hit the road by the end of the year.

Company boss Dean Lanzante explained: “We were approached by a P1 owner at the start of the year who was looking at the ideas of how to make his car even more engaging, and he was keen to explore the option of a Spider variant. We had looked at the idea before, but the basic architecture of the chassis with the integrated roof structure made it seem like it wasn't possible.

Car Review
McLaren P1 2014-2015
McLaren P1
Read our full road test review
Read more

“After close discussions with our engineers, we felt we had some possible ways to make it work, but it needed to be designed in a way that it wouldn’t lose anything when compared to the coupé.”

Advertisement
Back to top

The P1 Spider will be on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from 23-26 June.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Kia Picanto GT Line front tracking
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
Kia Picanto 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line S 2022 UK review
001 vw taigo cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
001 citroen e c4 front trackin 2022
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype

View all latest drives