McLaren P1 Spider: Lanzante reveals open-roof hyper-hybrid

British engineering firm Lanzante has revealed an open-top version of the McLaren P1 hybrid hypercar.

Named the McLaren P1 Spider, the highly exclusive creation features many subtle differences to the standard P1 in order to accommodate the open roof.

As the roof of the P1 normally features one of the main cooling ducts for the twin-turbocharged V8 engine, Lanzante had to modify the rest of the body to reroute air into the engine.

Carbonfibre buttresses with new air intakes rise up behind the cabin to help aerodynamics and feed cool air straight into the turbochargers, while a “floating fin” around the side of the car forces air around the A-pillar and into the large side intakes to keep the engine cool.

The engine itself is more visible than it is on the standard P1, as it's now located underneath a removable clamshell rather than the single-piece rear end of the standard car. Subtle changes to the front wings and doors help to retain the P1’s flowing bodywork.

The chassis has been modified to make sure that no rigidity has been lost from the P1’s original Monocell design, with the lower half being significantly strengthened.