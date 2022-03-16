New Aston Martin V12 Vantage brings 690bhp, track focus

Aston Martin has revived the hallowed V12 Vantage name for a commemorative and highly exclusive range-topping edition of its two-seat sports coupé, promising substantially enhanced performance over the standard V8 car.

The British firm will build just 333 examples of the new Aston Martin V12 Vantage, all of which were sold prior to its unveiling for a starting price of £265,000 - £123,000 more than the previous range-topping Vantage F1 Edition.

It's the third and final V12-engined Vantage that Aston Martin will ever build.

It uses the same 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged 12-cylinder engine as the Aston Martin DB11 and Aston Martin DBS but in a bespoke state of tune that endows it with 690bhp and 555lb ft – enough to send it from 0-60mph in just 3.4sec and on to a 200mph top speed.

"The engine is the heart of every Aston Martin, but never more so than in this," the company said.

The eight-speed automatic gearbox is carried over from the standard Vantage but recalibrated to give faster shift times and "driver interaction".

Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers said the V12 Vantage has been the firm's "hero car" in recent years and that this latest iteration is a fitting final outing for the name.

"Right from the moment the first V12 Vantage RS Concept was shown back in 2007, our customers and fans around the world fell in love with the idea of fitting our biggest engine into our smallest and most sporting model. The recipe has been refined over the years with great success, but the essence has remained the same", he said.

"Now it's time to bring this bloodline to a close, fittingly with the most spectacular example yet: the fastest, most powerful and most dynamically capable V12 Vantage ever."

The upgrades over the standard Vantage extend far beyond the motor. To go along with the power increase, the V12 Vantage has been radically re-engineered and redesigned in line with its bespoke brief.