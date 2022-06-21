BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Bentley Continental GT Mulliner is 208mph range-topper
New Bentley Continental GT Mulliner is 208mph range-topper

Bentley's Mulliner division puts its own touches on the W12-engined Speed to create new flagship
21 June 2022

The new Bentley Continental GT Mulliner W12 is the “fastest, most dynamic and most luxurious” model in the freshly expanded Continental line-up, unveiled ahead of a public appearance at Goodwood Festival of Speed this week.

The new arrival sits above the recently revealed Continental GT S and Continental GT Azure and matches the previous range-topper – the Bentley Continental GT Speed – for outright pace, while injecting a hit of added luxury appeal courtesy of Bentley’s Mulliner division.  

Available as either a coupé or convertible, the Mulliner W12 is described as “the pinnacle definition of everything Bentley knows about making the best grand tourers in the world”. 

As the name suggests, it uses the Speed’s twin-turbocharged 12-cylinder engine, tuned to give 650bhp and an “extraordinary” 664lb ft for a 0-62mph time of 3.6sec (just edging the hardcore new BMW M4 CSL, for context) and a top speed of 208mph.

Bentley says this “physics-bending” performance is backed up by the “exceptional handling” offered by the standard-fit three-chamber active air suspension, optional carbon-ceramic brakes, 48V anti-roll control, all-wheel steering and electronic limited-slip differential. 

It's marked out from other Continental models by its 'double diamond' grille pattern, Mulliner-badged air intakes, bespoke puddle-light pattern and illuminated outer door sills. 

The cabin can be specified in one of eight bespoke three-colour designs and gets the Mulliner Driving Specification package as standard - meaning the seats, doors and rear quarter panels are all upholstered in 'diamond in diamond’ quilting. The seats are embroidered with the Mulliner logo and the carpet piping matches the rest of the interior. 

Other unique touches inside include a unique machined finish for the centre console, a bespoke Breitling dashboard clock and a sketch of the car’s silhouette on the passenger side.

Bentley hasn't revealed details of the new Mulliner car's pricing or availability, but it will start north of the Speed’s circa-£200,000 list price.   

lukeski 21 June 2022

It would be great if everything they knew about making the ultimate Grand Tourer incldued having a boot larger than a VW Polo in a 4.8m long car, and could i suggest another 10l in the fuel tank to make it as large as a Phantom, would help in crossing a continent in a car averaging 20mpg. :)

