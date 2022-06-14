New 2024 Polestar 5 arrives at Goodwood with 874bhp

The Polestar 5 has made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and the Swiss firm has revealed technical and powertrain information for the upcoming production model.

While development of the car's powertrain is still ongoing, Polestar has confirmed it is aiming for a power output of 874bhp with 663lb ft of torque.

It makes use of two electric motors attached to the front and rear, connected to 800V architecture.

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath has described the four-door grand tourer, which will go on sale in 2024, as a “company defining project”.

“Its progressive design and advanced engineering set the tone for Polestar’s future,” said Ingelath. “We have great talent on board enabling us to create truly iconic EVs.”

The 5 is an evolution of 2020's imposing Precept concept. As such, it will arrive in dealerships with familiar coupé-esque proportions and a lengthy wheelbase that line it up as a rival to the Mercedes-Benz EQS.

Only the concept's most outlandish features – its heavily accentuated side creases, ultra-slim digital wing mirrors, reverse-opening rear doors and oversized alloy wheels – look to have been casualties of the homologation process.

The firm has also unveiled the Polestar 2 BST Edition 270: the new high-performance, limited-edition version of the popular 2 electric fastback.

Speaking about the launch, Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath said: “Goodwood is our favourite place to show our cars in an enthusiast environment.

"This year, we're thrilled to showcase the Polestar 5 going up the hill. Our UK R&D team is doing an amazing job developing the car, and we're proud to be able to highlight their hard work at this early stage.”

A full production-spec unveiling of the 5 isn't anticipated until late next year, but Polestar has already confirmed its saloon flagship will get “supercar levels” of body stiffness from an all-new platform being developed at a new engineering base in Warwickshire.

The 5 is the first Polestar car to be developed in the UK, as well as the first “developed by Polestar for Polestar”, rather than derived from a Volvo base, according to vehicle engineering director Steve Swift, speaking to Autocar earlier this year.