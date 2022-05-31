New Mercedes-AMG One is 1049bhp Formula 1 car for the road

Mercedes-AMG has at last shown the spectacular, Formula 1-inspired One hypercar in production form, with customer deliveries planned to start later this year.

Announced by the Mercedes-AMG Project One concept at the 2017 Frankfurt motor show, the hardcore coupé is the most potent Mercedes-AMG road car yet, combining a modified version of the firm’s turbocharged 1.6-litre V6 grand prix engine with four electric motors for a combined output of 1049bhp.

With a top speed limited to 219mph, it also becomes the brand’s fastest production car, eclipsing the 214mph-capable Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR from 24 years ago.

The two-seat, left-hand-drive hypercar is the result of a close collaboration between Mercedes-AMG’s regular road car operation and the UK-based Mercedes-AMG F1 team and AMG High Performance Powertrains division.

To be produced in a run of no more than 275, all of which are already accounted for at a price of $2.75 million (£2.2m), the One was originally planned for 2019 but encountered a troubled gestation, chiefly due to the emission compliance of its high-tech powertrain and its F1-grade active aerodynamics.

“I will have to go back to check the meeting minutes, but I’m sure we were drunk when we said yes,” Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius joked about the project recently.