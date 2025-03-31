You only need to cast a cursory glance at the Ford Ranger Raptor to know that this isn’t your common or garden pick-up truck.
It’s a far different beast to that of the Ranger Wildtrak that has dominated pick-up sales charts in the UK and Europe in recent years.
The Raptor still doesn't have the one-tonne payload it would need for UK commercial vehicle tax classification (and if it did, there’s no way it would be so good to drive). But that’s probably as it should be: it emits more CO2 than a V8-powered BMW X5 M.
The Raptor is a performance-focused, dune-bashing double-cab vehicle that has the capability of a cross-country rally prerunner (what drivers use for a recce of a course instead of their race truck).
This time around, the Raptor has been dialled up a notch and now makes a whole range of noises that are variously louder and distinctively richer than those of its diesel-only predecessor.
Indeed, the Raptor package isn’t totally unfamiliar: the enormous F-150 Raptor has been sold in the US for some time and Ford rolled out the first Ranger Raptor in 2019, with the performance off-roader embellished by BG Goodrich tyres, chassis modifications and much more – but it was only available with the 2.0-litre diesel four.
Now it makes a more welcoming warble from a new turbo petrol V6, which gives the utilitarian pick-up a totally new and sporting personality that allows it to go very, very fast just about anywhere.